How to watch September Ubisoft Forward: Date, games, more

Ubisoft’s September Forward event is right around the corner and will feature previews of at least four games, and possibly more surprises. So, let’s take a look at what’s on the table.

Previously, the last Forward event happened in July 2020, where we got the first official release date for Far Cry 6, as well as an in-depth look at other upcoming games.

The next Forward event will kick off on September 10 at 11 AM PST, 2 PM EST, and 7 PM BST. We don’t know exactly what will be included in the lineup, but we can take some clues away from the trailer, which has already been released.

From there, we can assume that Hyperscape, Watchdogs: Legion, Rainbow 6 Siege, and Gods & Monsters (which possibly has a new name: "Immortals, Fenyx Rising) will all be included.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6Wy3Kqkl2s

Ubisoft Forward stream & schedule

Ubisoft Forward takes place on Thursday, September 10. The stream starts at 11 AM PST/2 PM EST/7 PM BST. The pre-show will begin, according to the schedule, right at 11 when things get going.

The stream can be found at ubisoft.com/forward, but fans can also expect to find the proceedings being streamed via Ubisoft's Twitch, Twitter and YouTube channels. If you can't make it in time for the first hour, don't worry too much, because it will be the second hour - starting at 12 PM PST - when the big new games, like Watchdogs: Legion (coming out in October), will be taking center stage.

What games are being shown at Ubisoft Forward?

Like we mentioned earlier, the stream starts at 11 AM PST, but the first hour will be spent covering new content for smaller games, like Brawlhalla, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpont and more.

After that, the main event begins, with details from Rainbow 6 Siege, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and a few "surprises." One of these surprises should be the chronically delayed "Gods & Monsters," which was set to come out in early 2020 before being pushed back.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Egzb6_HCqQw

Unlike the July Forward event, Ubisoft has made no mention of the September show being pre-recorded, so we might actually see a live broadcast this time around.

Ubisoft Forward prizes

Watching and interacting with the Ubisoft Forward stream can also earn players special rewards if they watch while logged in to their Ubisoft account.