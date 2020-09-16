How to watch September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini: Stream, schedule

Nintendo have announced their latest Direct Mini Partner Showcase presentation, livestreaming on Thursday, September 17 and giving fans a look at new titles coming to the ever-popular Switch platform.

Sony will capture all the attention on September 16 with their PlayStation 5 showcase, but the good news for Nintendo fans is that there will be some new information for them coming just 24 hours later, meaning this could be a big week for gamers no matter your preferred platform.

Nintendo fans are well accustomed to their Direct broadcasts, which is the company's preferred way of spreading information, and major editions have included news on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Pokemon Sword & Shield in the past. What's in this one remains to be seen, but here's how you can ensure you catch all the action.

When is the Nintendo Direct Mini presentation?

Fans won't have long to wait to see the latest instalment of the Nintendo Direct series, with the company confirming that they'll be broadcasting it on Thursday, September 17. Nintendo's tweet suggests that the Direct Mini will be a livestream, however, they are usually just video broadcasts that have been prerecorded and then released at that time.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Thursday).

Where to watch the September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini

The September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini will be streamed live on official Nintendo YouTube channels. You can watch the broadcast in full in the embedded stream below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqqDZfX6kps

What will be announced in the September 17 Nintendo Direct?

While Nintendo have confirmed that the event is taking place, they haven't gone as far as telling us what will be in it. It does seem likely that we will see games exclusively from third-party developers though, with the announcement tweet stating that it will feature information on "upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from our publishing partners."

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners. pic.twitter.com/nidlz0AnWV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

That likely means we won't say any information on the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or anything to do with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which had its own surprise Direct on September 3.

As for what we may see, it's possible we could catch a glimpse of the rumored Switch-exclusive Monster Hunter title, while we may also receive new information on games like Doom Eternal, where no new details have been released for some time.