How to watch SEGA 2022 announcement reveal: Start date, livestream, what to expect

SEGA are holding a surprise livestream event that will reveal its “new project” which may bring back classic franchises and games. Here’s everything we know about the event.

SEGA is no stranger to livestream reveals for upcoming projects and releases. At this time last year, SEGA showed off its Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary event to celebrate the Blue Blur’s impressive milestone.

Fans will remember that the stream also revealed Sonic Frontiers, which looks to be Sonic’s first foray into the open-world genre.

Now, SEGA has announced it is planning to hold another live event and is teasing that a “new project” aside from its already ambitious slate.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know in order to experience SEGA’s stream live.

When is the SEGA “New Project Announcement” stream?

Sega’s official Japanese Twitter account confirmed the livestream will take place on June 3 at 20:00 JST. For everyone outside of Japan, the stream will be at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 11 AM CT / 5 PM BST / 2 AM AET.

It’s still unclear just how long the stream will last, but it’s safe to assume it will at least be around a half-hour long if SEGA’s previous streams are anything to go off of.

Read More: Sonic Origins ‘standard’ edition slammed for missing basic features

There are a couple of places fans can go to watch the stream live. SEGA will be streaming the event on its official Japanese YouTube channel (embedded below) as well as on the Japanese streaming platform Niconico.

Advertisement

What to expect from the SEGA “New Project Announcement” stream

As for what to expect from this event, details surrounding the “new project announcement” are still quite vague.

Fans are no doubt hoping to hear information regarding Sonic Frontiers following its most recent trailer at the Game Awards 2021. While there very well could be information about the game given during the stream, it’s a bit unlikely given SEGA’s official wording.

SEGA did tease some details ahead of the event saying, “While you may feel a sense of deja vu with the lineup of presenters, please look forward to the announcement.”

As noted by Twitter user Renka_schedule the lineup of presenters, Hiroyuki Miyazaki, Yosuke Okunari, and Misuzu Araki, is the exact same panel that hosted the event that revealed the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Mini.

Advertisement

Read More: Sonic movie director wants to make a Smash movie: Mario vs Sonic

Additionally, SEGA’s announcement tweet was retweeted by the Japanese game development studio M2, which ported SEGA’s catalog to the Mini console.

Given the circumstances, it’s quite likely this event will reveal SEGA’s next venture into bringing classic games to modern gamers’ hands in some way or another.