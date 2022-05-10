How to watch Nintendo Indie World Showcase: Start time, streams, what to expect

Nintendo has announced their next Indie Game Showcase set to feature 20 minutes of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about it, including the date, time, and how to watch.

Similar to a Nintendo Direct, the Indie World Showcase features a wide variety of games from independent developers that are set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

Just five months since the last showcase where Indie World revealed indie hits like OlliOlli World, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and Don’t Starve Together — the May 11, 2022 showcase will follow suit with roughly 20 minutes of information.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to experience the showcase live.

Nintendo Indie Game Showcase: Stream & Schedule

Following the same format as the last Indie World Showcases, the event will premiere on YouTube with live tweets done by the IndieWorld Twitter account.

We’ve embedded the YouTube video above for your convenience. However, if you miss the event as it premieres, you will be able to catch the VOD through the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

The May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will be live on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Here is a list of times the event begins around the globe.

Timezone Start time Pacific Time May 11 – 7:00AM PT Eastern Time May 11 – 10:00AM ET Greenwich Mean Time May 11 – 2:00PM GMT British Summer Time May 11 – 3:00PM BST Australian Eastern Standard Time May 12 – 12:00AM AEST

What to expect at the May Indie Game Showcase

Indie World does a fantastic job at preventing leaks leading up to the event, so we will have to wait until May 11 to see what indie games are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

However, basing it on the last few events and knowledge that it’s usually nonstop information, we can expect to see roughly 19 games announced in the 20-minute timeframe.

Rest assured, we will be sure to provide fans with updates on games announced as the Showcase happens live.