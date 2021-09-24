How to watch MTG Worlds 2021: Stream, format, players

The three-day Magic World Championship event will see 16 of the world’s best players go head to head in MTG Arena to determine a true number one. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the show.

The biggest competition in Magic: The Gathering returns for another thrilling weekend of competition.

After the cancellation of 2020’s World Championship, players and fans alike are eager to get back to the action. The Grand Finals tournament was a nice send off for the 2020 season, but a year later, the table is set for the real deal.

Let’s take a look at the road to this year’s trophy.

MTG World Championship stream

You can watch the tournament live starting on October 8 on Magic’s official Twitch channel.

The broadcast will be live until October 10, when Grand Finals concludes and a victor is crowned.

However, there’s still a long way to go before we get to that point.

MTG World Championship format

Players will be taking on a few different formats on the road to the trophy and the $70,000 first place prize.

The first day consists of three rounds of Innistrad Wild Hunt drafts and two rounds of Standard Constructed.

The following day will be made up of five more rounds of Standard play. The goal will be to reach seven wins across the two days to secure Top 4 and move onto Championship Sunday.

For the final day, the four remaining players will play a double-elimination series to determine who will meet in Grand Finals and ultimately be crowned the World Champion.

While it’s too early to make any predictions, fans are already asking if anyone can knock off reigning champ Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa before he claims another Worlds trophy.

Who is playing at MTG Worlds?

Most of the names on the list of competitors won’t come as a surprise to any dedicated Magic fans.

Titans of the game, such as Seth Manfield and Gabriel Mansif, are returning to make another run for the throne, but there are a few relative newcomers at the event, as well.

Noriyuki Mori, who qualified through the Challengers Gauntlet, only began playing in 2019 and has already cemented his place at the top of the game. Using his self-created Gruul Food deck, he coasted to a Top Finish in the Kaldheim Championship prior to qualifying for Worlds.

Keep up will all of the action by tuning in to the stream on October 8 or by checking out the MTG Esports Twitter account throughout the weekend.