How to watch Infinity Nikki Official Release Special Program livestream

Infinity Nikki is nearly here, but before players gear up for the release, there’s one more event to look forward to – the Infinity Nikki Official Release Special Program.

Promising to explore the latest updates on the game’s official release, as well as revealing some brand new locations, clothes, and more surprises, the Infinity Nikki Official Release Special Program is already shaping up to be an exciting watch for anyone looking to dive into the adventure as soon as it comes out.

So, to ensure you know exactly what to expect and how you can tune in, here’s all you need to know about the Infinity Nikki Official Release Special Program livestream.

The Infinity Nikki Official Release Special Program livestream will be taking place on November 29 at 18:00 (UTC+8). Which is:

11 am CEST

10 am GMT

2am PDT

5am EDT

There’s no word regarding the livestream length, but based on the length of the TGS 2024 Special Program (which was 50 minutes), we can estimate it will be around an hour long.

How to watch

To watch the Infinity Nikki Official Release Special Program, you’ll need to head over to the Infinity Nikki YouTube page, where the stream will be added.

Currently, the live stream itself isn’t active on their channel, but when it is, we’ll be linking it on this page, so be sure to come back closer to November 29 at the above times.

All upcoming announcements

While we don’t know everything coming to the game in its full release, the announcement post did reveal a few upcoming features as well as the promise of a “first look at our exclusive release events and rewards” meaning, just like Genshin and Honkai Star Rail, we could be seeing a few rewards and codes in the livestream. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Papergames While we don’t know what the Wishing Woods will look like, it’s sure to be beautiful.

As revealed by the X Post, we’ll be getting a first look at a brand new area, otherwise known as the Wishing Woods. What this consists of is yet to be revealed, but from the name, we can predict it has something to do with a cozy forest biome for players to explore.

On top of this, in true Infinity Nikki style, there will be the reveal of some brand-new outfits for the game’s launch.

As new elements are announced and we get an idea of the Wishing Woods and new outfits we’ll be updating this article, so follow along and be sure to bookmark the page so you can return on November 29.

In the meantime, be sure to check out all the game’s current outfits, and active events. Or, before diving into the adorable adventure, take a look at the Infinity Nikki Style Challenges to ensure you’re brushed up and able to get the best rewards.