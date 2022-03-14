How to watch Hogwarts Legacy State of Play: date, start time & what to expect

Avalanche Software and PlayStation are hosting a special State of Play focused solely on Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s everything you need to know, including how and when to watch and what to expect.

Revealed during the PS5 Showcase in September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy is set to release sometime in 2022 but outside of a few gameplay elements, not much else has been revealed in the last 18 months.

That is all set to change, though, with a State of Play event dedicated to the upcoming magical RPG airing in mid-March 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy State of Play date & start time

As revealed in a PlayStation Blog post written by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, the broadcast is happening on March 17, 2022.

It will run for approximately 20 minutes, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM CET.

The livestream will include 14 minutes of gameplay and “some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software.”

How to watch Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

The broadcast will be available to watch on both PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, embedded below for your convenience.

What to expect at the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

Harry Potter fans should expect an in-depth look at the promised open world of the wizarding RPG, including the Hogwarts Castle, its grounds, and Hogsmede Village, as well as new locations and creatures.

It’s also highly likely that previously-mentioned gameplay mechanics such as potion-making, spellcasting, and taming magical beasts will be shown, alongside how combat works. Players may also get a glimpse at the morality system and how their choices will affect the world around them.

Lastly, with the game slated for 2022, it’s entirely possible that a release date for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC may finally be revealed.