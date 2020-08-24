How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live: Fall Guys Season 2, more

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live digital event is set to be one of the biggest gaming showcases of the year with dozens of announcements on the horizon. From where to watch and what to expect, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the massive broadcast.

In the absence of 2020’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), many developers have been revealing their projects individually. Some publishers have even created their own streams to show off the future of their IPs. However, many industry juggernauts are now coming together for one big showcase this month.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is shaping up to be a must-see event with dozens of major reveals. From all-new announcements to updates on beloved titles. The show will touch on everything gamers have to look forward to in the near future.

A few key details have already been shared as the broadcast draws near but there’ll be plenty of surprises too. Here’s everything you need to know about the Opening Night Live event.

How to watch the Opening Night Live event

Hosted by industry veteran Geoff Keighly, Opening Night Live will be shot live in a Los Angeles Studio. It all kicks off with a brief pre-show on Thursday, August 27 at 7:30 PM CET / 10:30 AM PT / 3:30 AM AEST.

The event will be broadcasted around the globe on all major streaming platforms. Gamescom will be sharing the feed through its ‘Gamescom now 2020 hub.” Though fans will also be able to tune in directly through Keighley’s The Game Awards channel.

On top of this, the event is free for anyone to co-stream as well. Meaning that any of your favorite content creators can tune in live with their respective audiences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xmuwW9IpJ0

What’s already confirmed for the Opening Night Live event?

Thursday - @FallGuysGame Season 2 is revealed during @gamescom Opening Night Live 👑



I just saw the trailer and yeah, it’s pretty spicy!



What would you like to see in Season 2? pic.twitter.com/32GYhBNYbP — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2020

Ahead of the big event, Keighley has revealed an overview of what viewers can expect from the two-hour broadcast. In total, 18 different publishers are lined up to make new announcements. This is currently set to 38 unique game reveals throughout the duration of the show.

While Opening Night Live will indeed have all-new game announcements, a big focus will also be updates to beloved titles. Chief among those is the unveiling of Fall Guys Season 2. The charming battle royale title has taken the industry by storm and this will be a first look at what’s to come in the near future.

Rip and tear on Thursday! 👿👿



Don't miss the world premiere first look at THE ANCIENT GODS, PART ONE the campaign expansion to @DOOM Eternal from @idsoftware@gamescom #OpeningNightLive at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/PrlQIvcTBZ — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2020

Additionally, Keighley has also confirmed that Bethesda will be in attendance. 2020’s DOOM Eternal is barrelling forward with Part One of The Ancient Gods expansion. Expect to see the first gameplay during the Opening Night Live stream.

What else to expect from the Opening Night Live event?

With next-generation consoles expected to arrive in the final quarter of 2020, there’s a chance final details might be revealed here. From exact pricing to a solid release date, we learn more about the PS5 and Xbox Series X during Opening Night Live.

A major focus on ongoing games indicates that we might see some updates on popular franchises. From a new Fortnite trailer to a Destiny 2 reveal, or even a new hero spotlight for Marvel’s Avengers, there’s plenty the event could cover.

Activision is set to reveal Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War during an in-game event a day prior. Though this could also lead to an additional slew of information just 24 hours later during the Gamescom showcase. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information comes to light ahead of the Opening Night Live event.