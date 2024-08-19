How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

he 2024 Gamescom event is set to begin with a whole slew of announcements, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

This year’s Gamescom will be held in Cologne, Germany, and Geoff Keighley will kick off the event on August 20.

While PlayStation and Nintendo have announced that they won’t be attending the event, games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Dune Awakening are confirmed to make an appearance.

That being said, if you can’t be physically present at the event, here’s how to watch the Gamescom Opening Night live from your bedroom.

Gamescom Gamescom 2024 will be a four-day event.

Where to watch Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night will officially be live-streamed, and here’s where you can watch it:

If you happen to miss the live stream, you can view the entire event later on Gamescom’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

When to watch in your timezone

Gamescom will officially begin with the Opening Night being held on Tuesday, 20th August. Here’s the exact time the event will take place based on each timezone:

Region Time United States 2 PM (ET)/11 AM (PDT) United Kingdom 7 PM (BST) Europe 8 PM (CEST) Australia 4 AM (AEST) Japan 3 AM (JST)

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live

A bunch of new trailers and announcements are promised for this year’s Gamescom event. While big names like PlayStation and Nintendo have officially checked out, here’s a list of games confirmed to be appearing at the Opening Night Live:

Monster Hunter Wilds

Dune Awakening

New game by Tarsier Studios

Civilization VII

Marvel Rivals

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to reveal a new trailer with a potential release date. Tarsier Studios, the original developer of Little Nightmares, will unveil its new horror game. Civilization VII is set to reveal a gameplay trailer.

Marvel Rivals will reveal new heroes, with more to expect. Finally, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Black Ops 6 will both be getting new trailers as well. If you want to know more about everything going on at Cologne check out our Gamescom schedule, or if you’re after some hot takes while you wait for the fun to begin, we have a list of the 100 best games ever made here.

