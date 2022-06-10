How to watch Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast: Start date, schedule & more

Final Fantasy VII will celebrate its 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast this year and the entire event will be aired next week, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming event’s start date, schedule, and more.

Square Enix released the classic JRPG, Final Fantasy VII, back in 1997, and this gem of a game will turn 25 this year. To celebrate, the studio is hosting an upcoming online event in June.

If you want to be a part of this event, all you need to do is join the live stream, so read on to find everything you need to know about how to watch Final Fantasy VII’s 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast.

When is FFVII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast?

The FFVII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast will air on June 16, 2022, at 3 PM PDT / 6 PM ET/ 11 PM BST / 12 AM CEST.

The entire event has a short runtime of only 10 minutes, however, so make sure you mark your calendar to ensure you don’t miss out on anything from the event.

Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhg Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited. pic.twitter.com/DskOd2CxQj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

How to watch the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast

You’d be able to catch all the action through Square Enix NA’s official YouTube and Twitch live streams.

We’ve also embedded the link to the stream for your convenience below, in case you miss out on the live event or want to rewatch it at a later date.

What to expect at the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast

Currently, Square Enix have remained tight-lipped about what exactly will be shown at the upcoming Anniversary Celebration Broadcast for FFVII, so make sure to tune in to ensure you don’t miss out on any information.

“We will be streaming “FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration”. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling” – Tetsuya Nomura #FFVII25th #FF7R #FF7FS — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura said that “it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information”, so make sure to tune in on June 16, 2022.

