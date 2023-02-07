How to watch FFXIV Unending Journey livestream and what to expect

A new Final Fantasy XIV Unending Journey stream is coming, here’s when, how to tune in, and what to expect from the MMO’s next broadcast.

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Unending Journey livestreams are fan events hosted by the game’s community managers where they discuss the MMO and often reveal some exciting new revelations. The first FFXIV Unending Journey of 2023 is now locked in, and this time the event will be hosted by the game’s European Community team – and those who tune in could also win a pair of slippers (and more) as a prize.

Square-Enix has already teased FFXIV fans by confirming the livestream will discuss Euphosyne, a high-level Raid that was added to the game during the 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble update. It will also discuss the next Extreme trial that players can take part in, but everything else will be a surprise. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Unending Journey event.

Square Enix FFXIV is going from strength to strength.

When is the Unending Journey livestream?

The Unending Journey’s debut episode of 2023 will take place on Friday, February 10 at 10 AM PST and 18 PM GMT.

How to watch the Unending Journey livestream

To watch the livestream you’ll need to head over to the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitch Channel.

There’s been no word on if the show will also be streamed on YouTube as of yet. However, it’s likely to be uploaded after the show ends.

