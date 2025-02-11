How to watch February 2025’s PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation is cooking up another exciting State of Play showcase, giving us a sneak peek at new games and updates on titles we’ve been waiting for.

With Nintendo, Xbox, and other companies dropping showcases almost weekly, it can feel like a challenge to stay on top of all the announcements.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know so you won’t miss a thing when Sony’s State of Play drops, including how long the show is projected to be and what you can expect to get out of it.

You can watch the State of Play on February 12, 2025 at the following times:

2:00 PT

5:00 ET

11:00 PM CET

February 13 at 7am JST

Sony has confirmed it’ll be a 40 minute show in English and Japanese, though we can always count on automatically generated subtitles for other languages.

Where to watch

You can watch the State of Play on Sony’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

If you subscribe and turn on notifications, you’ll know exactly when the State of Play begins this February 12.

Potential showcase games

While Sony has yet to confirm the lineup of games or developers for the February 12 State of Play, players have begun speculating about potential announcements:

Lost Soul Aside, a game set to release in 2025, shared the State of Play post on X, so there’s a chance we’ll get an update on its release date.

a game set to release in 2025, shared the State of Play post on X, so there’s a chance we’ll get an update on its release date. There’s also hope for news on GTA 6. While it was confirmed earlier this month that Rockstar’s next big hit is still slated for Fall 2025, any new information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto would be welcome.

While it was confirmed earlier this month that Rockstar’s next big hit is still slated for Fall 2025, any new information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto would be welcome. After Ghost of Yotei was announced in the last showcase, players are hoping for a more gameplay-focused trailer this time around.

was announced in the last showcase, players are hoping for a more gameplay-focused trailer this time around. And, of course, there’s a wave of excitement surrounding a potential Kingdom Hearts 4 announcement.

announcement. Bloodborne’s 10th anniversary is almost here, and recent takedowns of fan content have sparked speculation that we may finally get a remaster.

This show was announced following a weekend where PlayStation Network experienced an over 20-hour outage. That said, Sony promises to share “news and updates on great games coming to PS5.”