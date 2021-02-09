How to watch Epic Games Store Spring Showcase: stream, schedule, announcements

Epic Games has announced a brand new livestream called the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, which is set to show off gameplay, extended looks, and announcements from upcoming titles releasing on the platform. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Epic Games Store is slowly but surely becoming a major player within the games space. At this point, it publishes everything from smaller games like Hades to bigger titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite, and more. While the days of launch exclusives seem to be going away, there’s no denying that the platform is becoming viable.

Now, the publishing giant has announced a brand new livestream called the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, which will give games releasing on the service a platform to show off some new content.

The #EGSSpringShowcase is coming (very) soon to a Twitch stream near you! 📹 Tune in this Thursday, February 11 at 2 PM Eastern for a curated collection of exciting new announcements, gameplay, developer insights and more. Check out the details: https://t.co/XQPc3IiJzU — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 8, 2021

Epic Games Store Spring Showcase schedule

Luckily, the schedule for the livestream is easy to remember. According to Epic, the Spring Showcase is set to start on February 11, 2021, at 11 AM PST/2 PM EST/7 PM GMT.

The stream will be hosted on Epic Game’s official Twitch channel which can be found either by clicking here or by scrolling down to our embed below.

Epic Games Store Spring Showcase full stream

Epic Games Store Spring Showcase announcements

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, we don’t know exactly what games will be shown off or announced during the livestream. We do know, however, that the stream will have announcements, extended looks, and gameplay demos for games releasing on the service.

Interestingly enough, Epic have also announced a sale on the Store to coincide with the stream. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Star Wars Squadrons will all be discounted for one day after the start of the stream.

Could this be a hint that some or all of those games will have an announcement of some kind at the showcase? Possibly, but it’s a bit too early to tell, so we’ll wait and see.