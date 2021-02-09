Logo
How to watch Epic Games Store Spring Showcase: stream, schedule, announcements

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Epic Games Store

Epic Games has announced a brand new livestream called the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, which is set to show off gameplay, extended looks, and announcements from upcoming titles releasing on the platform. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Epic Games Store is slowly but surely becoming a major player within the games space. At this point, it publishes everything from smaller games like Hades to bigger titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite, and more. While the days of launch exclusives seem to be going away, there’s no denying that the platform is becoming viable.

Now, the publishing giant has announced a brand new livestream called the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, which will give games releasing on the service a platform to show off some new content.

Epic Games Store Spring Showcase schedule

Luckily, the schedule for the livestream is easy to remember. According to Epic, the Spring Showcase is set to start on February 11, 2021, at 11 AM PST/2 PM EST/7 PM GMT.

The stream will be hosted on Epic Game’s official Twitch channel which can be found either by clicking here or by scrolling down to our embed below.

Epic Games Store Spring Showcase full stream

Epic Games Store Spring Showcase announcements

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, we don’t know exactly what games will be shown off or announced during the livestream. We do know, however, that the stream will have announcements, extended looks, and gameplay demos for games releasing on the service.

Interestingly enough, Epic have also announced a sale on the Store to coincide with the stream. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Star Wars Squadrons will all be discounted for one day after the start of the stream.

Could this be a hint that some or all of those games will have an announcement of some kind at the showcase? Possibly, but it’s a bit too early to tell, so we’ll wait and see.

Overwatch

Gamebreaking Overwatch bug makes Bastion invincible & shoot through walls

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch LEGO Bastion
Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion

Overwatch developers have been alerted after a brutal new exploit is letting players become invincible as Bastion, and even shoot at enemy teams through walls.

Exploits in Overwatch come in all shapes and sizes, but one of the most extreme lets heroes reach positions that are completely out of bounds while still being active on the battlefield.

This is the case with a newly-discovered bug on Junkertown. It lets Bastion retain the invincibility from technically being “in the spawn” area while also allowing him to shoot at enemies – a deadly combination to say the least.

The exploit, which was showcased by Twitch streamer Adovahkitty, was abused by a player on the other team during a February broadcast.

As you can see in the clip, Adovahkitty’s team was attacking and nearly captured the final objective only to come up against a Bastion who was hidden out of bounds. The end result was a near unbreakable defense.

Bastion can be one of the deadliest heroes in Overwatch, thanks to his incredibly high damage per second. As such, being able to remain completely invincible while raining fire down onto enemy teams makes attacking nearly impossible.

“He’s out of the map,” the streamer’s teammate explained. “He’s in their spawn.”

The streamer even got to see the Bastion’s POV thanks to Overwatch’s kill cam’s, exposing the bug abuse.

After the game ended in a loss, one of Adovahkitty’s teammates used the replay viewer to check how it was done. Basically, by choosing Tracer, you can Blink through the wall, change heroes and remain immortal.

Adovahkitty documented the bug abuse on Twitter where other users tagged Overwatch Community Manager Josh Nash to report the exploit.

“Appreciate the tag here. Do you mind DMing me the replay code?” Nash responded.

Luckily, the streamer sent him the code for the developers to take a look at, so hopefully this issue won’t be plaguing very many games for much longer.

Until then, however, as the support streamer suggested, it may be ideal for the devs to remove Junkertown from competitive rotation in the meantime.