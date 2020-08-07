How to watch Cyberpunk 2077's second Night City Wire stream

CD Projekt Red are hosting another Night City Wire episode to share more details about the release of CyberPunk 2077. If you want to know how to watch their next event, you've come to the right place.

The first Night City Wire episode on June 25 gave us plenty to look forward to, with a new trailer, fresh gameplay, and some dev insight on the new "braindance" feature all shared by CD Projekt Red.

However, for part 2 of this Night City Wire event, the developers will be exploring more around the characters' lifepaths and weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s what you’ll need to watch the event live.

When does the Night City Wire livestream start?

The second Night City Wire episode will kick off on Monday, August 10, and will likely be packed with more Cyberpunk gameplay ahead of its release.

As the livestream's start will differ depending on your time zone, we've put together a list of start times for each region.

North America: 9am (PDT), 10am (MDT), 11am (CDT), 12pm (EDT)

9am (PDT), 10am (MDT), 11am (CDT), 12pm (EDT) United Kingdom and Ireland: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EEST)

6pm (CEST), 7pm (EEST) Asia and Oceania: 1am (JST), 12am (AWST), 2am (AEST)

The event itself will be streamed on CD Projekt Red's official Twitch channel, which we've embedded below for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream

What to expect from Cyberpunk 2077 livestream

As mentioned before, this episode will be taking a deep dive into some of the narrative choices and weapons that will be made available in Cyberpunk 2077.

While there are a few characters to choose between, it was revealed that players could make unique, story-driven choices to change the direction of your Cyberpunk journey and they will likely be on display in this episode.

CD Projekt Red also shared that they will "discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI" at some point during the broadcast.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

As for weapons, futuristic gear such as Arasaka Mantis Blades have already been teased but there's bound to be much more revealed in the second Night City Wire stream.

Although the game has been delayed on numerous occasions, Cyberpunk 2077 is still expected to be released on time for next-gen consoles with the current, November 19, release date.