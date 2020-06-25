How to watch Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream

CD Projekt Red are set to reveal a whole bunch of fresh Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay and information during their Night City Wire event and if you want to watch along, you've come to the right place.

The game developers have delayed the title's release date on numerous occasions in the past, including on June 18, where they revealed they aren't prepared to release something that's not ready. So, the new launch date is November 19, instead of September 17, giving the studio another two months to tighten things up.

We don't have to wait until the late winter to get another look at gameplay, though, as more is set to be revealed during the Night City Wire event. So, we've put together a handy hub including the stream so you can watch along, start times, expected features, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event start time

The online event will kick off on June 25, giving fans a chance to see even more of the highly anticipated title.

The livestream, which is embedded below, will start up at different times (obviously) depending on where you're based in the world. These can be found below:

North America: 9am (PDT), 10am (MDT), 11am (CDT), 12pm (EDT)

9am (PDT), 10am (MDT), 11am (CDT), 12pm (EDT) United Kingdom and Ireland: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EEST)

6pm (CEST), 7pm (EEST) Asia and Oceania: 1am (JST), 12am (AWST), 2am (AEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream

Once the clock hits the start time, the following stream will fire up and you will be able to watch along with us. The event will be broadcast on CD Projekt Red's official Twitch channel, which we've embedded below for you.

What to expect from Cyberpunk 2077 livestream

The stream is likely to last around 25-30 minutes, which means we could be in for a good chunk of gameplay this time around. That, and more details to be revealed about different mechanics such as " braindance" which has been mentioned in the past.

In previous events, we have been given a closer look at the game and how it works, including a 48-minute long walkthrough back in August 2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjF9GgrY9c0

That time, Night City was (again) the main attraction and will likely be this time around, too.

There's always a chance, even this late in the development cycle, that we see something completely new get its own reveal as well – whether it be a new feature, character, or something along those lines. We'll all have to wait and see.