To celebrate the highly anticipated College Football 25 launch, EA announced a two-day showcase featuring a star-studded lineup of athletes and celebrities.

The long wait for a new college football title is finally almost over. If players pre-ordered the Deluxe and MVP Editions, early access starts three days early on July 16. Everyone else who purchased the standard edition will have to wait until the 19th.

EA already provided an in-depth preview of what’s coming to Road to Glory and Dynasty modes in College Football 25, but this showcase will be the first time fans can see multiple full games streamed.

Players will mainly pay close attention to the new features in action, such as wear and tear, which accurately simulate fatigue and damage to an athlete’s body. In addition, they will get a better look at the new kicking mechanics, home-field advantage system, revamped passing, and defensive disguises.

All head-to-head matchups and EA College Football 25 game mode showcases will be streamed on the EA Sports College Twitch channel.

EA Sports

Every participant in the showcase will use their favorite team or their alma mater school for head-to-head matches.

Comedian Dan Soder added some fuel to the fire by claiming that Shane Gillis will go shirtless for all of Tires season two if Soder wins back-to-back games, and warned fans that there may be some adult language during their segment.

In the matchup between Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, don’t be surprised if Hunter pulls out his signature watch flex celebration, as it’s rumored to be in the game.

Meanwhile, Barstool personality Big Cat teased the long-awaited return of his Dynasty coach, Duggs, as the stream will focus on becoming an offensive coordinator in Dynasty mode.

Saturday July 13

Frankie Walker and LeBron James (1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET)

Sketch College Football Kickoff Stream (2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET)

Donovan Edwards vs MMG (4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET)

Dynasty 101 Developer Showcase (6 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET)

Michael Vick vs Tim Tebow (8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday July 14

Travis Hunter vs Shedur Sanders (Noon to 2 p.m. ET)

Quinn Ewers vs Chad Ochocinco (2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET)

Shane Gillis vs Dan Soder (4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET)

Big Cat and PFT Dynasty Mode Playthrough (6 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET)

It should be a fun weekend before players can get in the game, but be sure to read on if you want to join College Football 25’s early access.