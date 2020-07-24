How to watch Break the Record: LIVE





The fastest Doom Eternal speedrunners around are taking part in Break the Record: LIVE on 26 July – a speedrunning competition in which the goal is to set a new world record time for beating iD's shooter with no major glitches. Here's how you can catch all the action.

Break the Record: LIVE is the latest flagship speedrunning event from European Speedrunners Assembly in collaboration with cybersecurity company Kaspersky. The record has already been broken in qualifying, but with the action being broadcast on Twitch and an $8k prize pool up for grabs, the pressure will be on these Doom players to perform.

Advertisement

It's going to be an exciting day of speedrunning action that you won't want to miss. Read on to discover how to watch the action, who is competing, and more.

Who's playing at Break the Record: LIVE?

Doom Eternal players have been competing for weeks to qualify for the event, but only the seven speediest made it through to the final. Here's who will be battling to get the best time.

Advertisement

bowsr - USA

ShiningFace - USA

xiae - USA

Rampancy - Russia

visconic - USA

BloodShot9001 - USA

xamide - Latvia

Break the Record: LIVE stream

Break the Record: LIVE takes place on Sunday, July 26, with qualified runners able to attempt as many runs as possible between 10 AM CEST (1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM BST) and 1 AM CEST (July 27) to achieve their fastest glitchless time.

Read More: 5 best speedrun records with no major glitches

You can catch all the action on ESA Marathon's Twitch channel — which we’ve embedded below:

Runners will have to start their last run before 10 PM CEST for it to count, so who can perform the best in the 12 hours they’ve been given?

Advertisement

The prize pool

As with all major esports events, there is a prize pool that will be shared out between the fastest players on the day. ESA's prize pool was originally $5k but Kaspersky have boosted the total by $3k. So it now stands at $8k, with the fastest runner receiving a bonus $750, bringing the total for first prize to $3,350. It also means that all competitors will now receive a cut of the total prize money.

1st: $3,350

$3,350 2nd: $2,000

$2,000 3rd: $1,000

$1,000 4th: $750

$750 5th: $500

$500 6th: $250

$250 7th: $250

Kaspersky also offered a $2.5k sponsorship to the world record holder at the time of qualification cut-offs. Going into the event, the speedrunner bowsr will be known as the Kaspersky Flag Carrier.

The American player earned this accolade with a time of 1 hour, 10 minutes, 30 seconds and 630ms, so he could be the one to beat on July 26.

Advertisement

Raising money for charity

As with previous ESA Marathon events, Break the Record: LIVE will be raising money for charity, with proceeds going to the Swedish Alzheimer Foundation. Last summer's event – which saw players set fast times in games such as Super Mario 64, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Dark Souls, and Tony Hawk's Underground – helped raise $85,945.