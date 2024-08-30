How to wall jump in Deadlock

In August 29’s update, Deadlock got a new addition to its movement ability, with players now being able to wall jump. So, here is how you do it.

Deep into its early Alpha stage, Deadlock has been garnering a lot of attention as players flocked to Valve’s MOBA hero shooter in the hundreds of thousands to try it out.

Now that we’re finally able to talk about the game in full, some players may be noticing that the game’s movement mechanic may leave more to be desired.

This is what August 29’s patch attempted to fix, now offering ropes across certain buildings for you to climb and shoot off of.

With the new ropes also comes some new movement tech in wall jumps, so here is how you do it and some things you should know.

Things to know when wall jumping in Deadlock

To wall jump, you will just need to press the button away from the wall and jump.

For example, if your body is right in front of a wall, while mid-air on the wall you need to S to wall jump off it. If the wall is to your right, press, A. You simply just have to press the direction button opposite the wall.

It’s important to note, you can only do this once. So you can’t chain together wall jump and stay in the air forever, as you need to land first before being able to do another one.

Additionally, you cannot wall jump from the ground. You have to be mid-air while on a wall to pull off a wall jump. To be mid-air, you can just simply jump from the ground, or come off from being airborne thanks to an ability.

Performing a wall jump does not consume any stamina, so you are the only downside of doing a wall jump is having to get the timing right.

So if you’re a Viscous main, especially a particularly mobile one at that, you will have a field day with the new wall jumps. You can check out our tier list here to see where he stacks with the rest of the cast.