How to use Teleporter in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is a game that features a lot of helpful resources you can use to survive, with the Teleporter being particularly handy if you need to escape. So, here’s exactly how to use it in the game.

The latest indie title to have gotten immensely popular on Steam is Lethal Company. This horror game is a primarily co-op-based experience, where your crew is sent to recover as much scrap and resources as possible on derelict moons in order to maximize profits for the titular company.

A lot of handy items are available to use in the game that can get you out of hostile situations with the various monsters lurking on the moons, and the Teleporter is one of the most useful resources to invest in.

So, here’s exactly how to get and use the Teleporter in Lethal Company.

ZEEKERSS Teleporters can be used to get you to safety in Lethal Company.

How to use the Teleporter in Lethal Company

Before you can use a Teleporter in Lethal Company you’ll first have to purchase one from the in-game store that you can access in your ship for 375 Credits. While it’s on the pricier side, it’s well worth investing in as it can swiftly get you out of some sticky situations.

Once you’ve purchased the Teleporter, you’ll find it located on your ship with a big red button sitting next to the device. You can then use the Teleporter to teleport one of your fellow crewmates back to the safety of the ship. To do this follow the steps below:

Interact with the big red button next to the Teleporter.

next to the Teleporter. Keep an eye on your crewmates via the ship’s monitor screen .

. Pressing the white button next to the screen will change who you’re monitoring.

next to the screen will change who you’re monitoring. If you notice a crewmate is in a dangerous situation, press the red button on the desk and the Teleporter will activate.

and the Teleporter will activate. Your crewmate will then arrive on the ship having lost all their items and equipment.

It’s worth noting that once the Teleporter has been used it will take 10 seconds to cooldown before it can be activated again.

How to use the Inverse Teleporter

Alongside the standard Teleporter, the game also features an Inverse Teleporter that you can purchase for 425 Credits. This device will teleport you to a random location in the Facility as opposed to the safety of your ship, and it has a cooldown period of 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

To use an Inverse Teleporter, simply press the yellow button on the desk near the device then step inside. It’s certainly riskier to use but it could be handy if you want to try and quickly get some last-minute resources from inside the facility.

That’s everything you need to know about Teleporters in Lethal Company! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

