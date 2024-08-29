How to use mass subs in College Football 25 Dynasty mode

College Football 25 added mass subs, which allows players to put in backups at every position for offense and defense. However, the new feature is easy to miss if you aren’t sure where to look.

Unlike the NFL, which only has 32 teams filled with the most elite football talent in the world, Division I football features 134 different programs. That means there isn’t enough talent to adequately fill every roster.

With that in mind, many games every season result in massive score differences. When the scoreline gets out of reach, the winning team usually puts in backups to preserve its best players.

However, College Football 25 launched without a way to make mass subs, which players complained about. Some have said this led to their players getting unnecessarily injured in Dynasty mode.

Fortunately, EA heard the feedback loud and clear and added mass subs in the August 29 update.

Mass sub feature explained

EA Sports

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to use mass subs:

Pause the game

Scroll down and select the coaching tab

Press “mass sub backups”Mass Sub Backups” at the bottom of the dropdown list

Confirm the change

After that, all your second-string players for every position will enter the game. If you want to revert the change, you can follow those steps to put all the starters back in.

We recommend that players take advantage of this feature whenever they can, especially considering the new wear and tear system in College Football 25 that accurately tracks the impact of every hit and fall.

For example, if a running back takes a huge shot to his knee or lower leg, he won’t be as explosive on the following set of plays. To avoid getting injured, players can get the ball out early, cover up the ball, or get out of bounds before taking a hit.

Substituting players will be helpful for avoiding injuries over the course of a long season.

For more on Dynasty, check out our guides on recruiting and how to use red and green diamonds.