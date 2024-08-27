Nothing is more frustrating than being one character off completing your journal in Black Myth: Wukong and Yuan Shoucheng seems to insist on doing just that for so many players.

As you progress through Black Myth Wukong, you’ll meet countless bosses, characters, and enemies to battle or meet. Each fight or conversation will add to the Destined One’s ever-increasing journal, giving you a good idea as to whether you’ve missed anything.

However, as such, many players have been coming to the end of their journey and realizing one key entry is missing. Most of the time this will be Yuan Shoucheng, otherwise known as the man you meet with the giant Gourd on his back. After meeting him, nothing will change in your Journal, meaning he’s not been added.

Unlocking Yuan Shoucheng

Game Science

Yuan Shoucheng can only be added to your journal after you complete the game. For him to have an entry, you need to have a full journal.

This means you need to fight all the enemies and all bosses and meet all the characters, which will typically require a lot of exploration and knowing all the secret areas or missables as you go.

We recommend playing through the adventure how you see fit, then heading into your Journal to see what you’ve missed, they’ll usually give a good indication of the locations you might have gone past. Then just head back and explore.

On top of this, the Great Sage Shell entry will only be unlocked when you start a New Game Plus, so you’ll need to complete the game and start that new adventure if you want to grab Yuan Shoucheng.

So, that’s how to unlock Yuan Shoucheng in Black Myth: Wukong. While exploring the game to complete all the entries, be sure to check out all the game’s skills, or how to get more Focus Points to increase the power of your heavy attacks. Although, there’s always leveling up if you’re looking for more power.

