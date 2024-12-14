How to unlock Warframe: 1999: Access requirements explained

Warframe: 1999 is finally here and it’s taking dedicated Tenno’s back thousands of years to explain the story’s origins. To get involved, there are a few things you’ll need to do first.

1999 is one of the most highly anticipated updates in the game’s history. It brings the story back thousands of years, giving us a detailed look at Protoframes and the experiments of Dr Albrecht Entrati et Al.

The monumental consequences of the narrative and the potential it has for the game’s future understandably has a lot of players wanting to jump in right away, but if you’re newer to the game, you may have to overcome a few obstacles first.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting access to Warframe: 1999.

Warframe: 1999 prerequisites to unlock

Warframe: 1999 is a story-focused update, so the developer is understandably keen to ensure that everyone has played what they need to understand the narrative before they get started. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to jump straight in as a new player, there’s a fair bit to get through.

The full list of chapters you’ll need to complete is as follows:

Vor’s Prize

Second Dream

Rising Tide

War Within

Heart of Deimos

The New War

Whisper in the Walls

The Lotus Eaters

Along the way, you’ll also need to get hold of the Railjack and Necramech, both of which are pretty big parts of your arsenal as you progress through. The Railjack is a special ship that you’ll use during the Rising Tide quest, while the Necramech comes at the end of the Heart of Deimos quest.

Though it is significantly easier to unlock the latter these days, since the process was streamlined in the Jade Shadows update, it is also possible to buy it from the store with Platinum, if you want to skip the unlock process entirely.

Additionally, going through the above will give you access to important mods that you’ll need to make sure you pack enough of a punch in tough missions. After you’ve progressed through the above, you’ll be able to get started on 1999 via the Star Chart.

