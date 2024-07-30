How to unlock Valby in The First Descendant

Valby is a premium character in The First Descendant who you may want to unlock if you’re after a powerful water user.

Once you’ve unlocked your starter character in The First Descendant, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of other Descendants – but they all need to be unlocked before you can use them to destroy the Vulgus.

Valby is one such Descendant and has to be unlocked before you can use her. So, with that in mind, here’s how to unlock the powerful water-based character in The First Descendant.

How to get Valby in The First Descendant

You can get Valby by purchasing her from the in-game store for 600 Caliber, which will cost you between $9.99 – $19.99, depending upon the amount of Caliber you choose to stock up on.

However, if you’d prefer to save your money, you can also get her by simply playing the game and searching for her to unlock items.

The first step to unlock Valby in The First Descendant is to visit Magister Anais, located in Albion. Once there, you’ll need to craft the following items and collect the necessary materials. Luckily, to find out where to find each material, press the Acquisition Info prompt and it will tell you the location.

All Valby’s necessary materials are listed below:

Valby Enhanced Cells

x422 Repton

x571 Superfluid

x48 Data Processing Neural Circuits

x1 Valby Enhanced Cells blueprint

x200,000 gold

Valby Stabilizer

x248 Monad Shards

x239 Compound Coating Material

x40 Murky Energy Residue

x1 Valby Stabilizer blueprint

x200,000 gold

Valby Spiral Catalyst

x519 Metal Accelerant

x386 Hardener

x32 Encrypted Neural Circuit

x1 Valby Spiral Catalyst blueprint

Code

x1 Valby Code

It’s important to remember that a lot of these materials are unlocked at specific locations or through certain missions, so there may be a lot of grinding involved.

Once you have all the above materials, head back to Magister Anais and research to unlock Valby for 400,000 Credits. It’ll take 16 hours to unlock her though, so it won’t be done instantly.

All skills

NEXON Games

Valby has a variety of skills to use in combat, focusing primarily on water and powerful attacks. Here’s a rundown of all her skills:

Bubble Bullet: Fires a bouncing Bubble Bullet. Where the Bubble Bullet impacts, it creates a small puddle at the point of collision. Enemies who touch the small puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. The Bubble explodes either on the first enemy hit or at the max amount of bounces, and its damage scales based on how many times it bounced Laundry is a status effect that decreases Electric and Non-Elemental resistance by 20%.

Fires a bouncing Bubble Bullet. Where the Bubble Bullet impacts, it creates a small puddle at the point of collision. Enemies who touch the small puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. The Bubble explodes either on the first enemy hit or at the max amount of bounces, and its damage scales based on how many times it bounced Plop Plop: Forms a big puddle at a designated location. Valby emerges from the puddle, inflicting knockdown on nearby enemies. Enemies standing in the puddle receive continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. Plop Plop’s cooldown decreases in proportion to the number of enemies knocked down.

Forms a big puddle at a designated location. Valby emerges from the puddle, inflicting knockdown on nearby enemies. Enemies standing in the puddle receive continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. Clean Up: Activates Liquefied state. While Liquefied, Valby does not collide with enemies and creates a waterway on the ground. Enemies standing in the waterway take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. Valby cannot jump or use skills while Liquefied.

Activates Liquefied state. While Liquefied, Valby does not collide with enemies and creates a waterway on the ground. Laundry Bomb: Equip a Unique weapon. It will be unequipped when the duration ends or all bullets have been used. The projectile impact of the Unique weapon creates a Laundry Bomb, dealing continuous damage and inflicting towed on nearly enemies with Laundry. Continuous damage increases based on the number of enemies afflicted with Laundry. This weapon gets 3 shots before it is unequipped.

Equip a Unique weapon. It will be unequipped when the duration ends or all bullets have been used. The projectile impact of the Unique weapon creates a Laundry Bomb, dealing continuous damage and inflicting towed on nearly enemies with Laundry.

For more information on the best skills for Valby and her ideal build, check out our build guide.

Who is Valby?

Nexon

Valby was previously a member of the Ingris Environment Watch, and often took part in pollution investigation missions while dreaming of a way to protect the planet from the terrors of war.

However, while on one of those missions, she encountered the Order of Truth entering the Vespers Woodland. Bravely, she fought off the Vulgus alone but was eventually overcome, being thrown into the lake and left for dead.

As she drowned, her instinct to survive became too great and she vowed to protect the lake and swallow up every Vulgus she could. After making the vow, a massive wave rose up from the center of the lake, wiping out the Vulgus. The wave was Valby’s Arche, cementing herself into the Descendants and becoming the Last Emerald itself.

That’s how you can unlock Valby in The First Descendant! Find out how to get more characters like Gley, Ajax, and Jayber in our decided guides. Make sure to stay on top of the game’s server status as well if you’re planning to jump in.