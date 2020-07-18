How to unlock third charm slot early in Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima has finally landed on the PlayStation 4. The open-world samurai title has a wealth of items and secrets to unlock. Here is our guide on how to quickly obtain a third charm slot early on in your game.

Ghost of Tsushima made its debut on PS4 on July 17. The latest release from Sucker Punch Productions has players taking on the role of samurai Jin Sakai, who must utilize every weapon and item he can get his hands on to defeat the Mongols that have invaded his land.

In the game, there are unlockable slots that let you equip charms. The incredibly helpful items give a boost to the protagonist's various stats such as strength and health recovery. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking a third slot early on.

Unlock third charm slot early in Ghost of Tsushima

In order to unlock charm slots, you need to first discover Fox Dens. When traversing the map, you might see one of the red-furred canines walking about. Following the animal will lead you back to their den which houses the Inari Shrines. Praying at these locations will give you points to obtain more slots.

After the opening sequence, players will be given free reign to explore the map as they see fit. The quickest way to unlock new charm slots is to pray at shrines. Here are three of those locations that will can be quickly accessed early on in the game.

Jade Hills

Early on in the game, players will become familiar with Jade Hills. To the left of the location is a flowing river that runs all the way through the top of the map. If you follow the water a little way up north, you will eventually find the first Fox Den.

Izuhara Clearing

Players are warned at the beginning of the story to stay clear of the Kaneda Compound as it's heavily armed. But heading up north to the Izuhara Clearina just below it, you will find another Den. The shrine is located a little way to the right of the text on the map.

South of Hidden Springs Forest

This one is easy to find, as it's not hard to miss the massive Hidden Springs Forest located on your map. Travel directly below the area until you hit the river. Cross the water, and the Fox Den is located near the edge of the other side.

In order to unlock a charm slot, you must first fill up three bars of progress. If you haven't already gained points, praying at shrines will quickly get the job done.

Technically there are more shrines on the map, but these are three that are closest to the game's starting point. And remember, if you ever see a wild fox, make sure to follow it.