How to unlock Sawed-Off Shotgun in XDefiant

Three new weapons are available in the Season 1 Battle Pass, including the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

XDefiant Season 1 introduces a new Secondary weapon type in the Sawed-Off Shotgun. Here’s how you can get your hands on it for free.

Throughout XDefiant’s Pre-Season period, just five Secondary weapons were available. Some provided more firepower like the Magnum, while others provided a better rate of fire like the 93R, but all five were typical sidearms.

Mixing things up somewhat, XDefiant Season 1 brings a new type of secondary weapon into the spotlight. The first of its kind in the category, the Sawed-Off Shotgun is now in focus, providing a serious blast of close-range damage when you’re in a tough spot.

So if you’re looking to grab the Sawed-Off Shotgun for yourself in XDefiant, read on to learn how it’s unlocked for free.

How to get the Sawed-Off Shotgun Secondary in XDefiant

The Sawed-Off Shotgun Secondary weapon in XDefiant is available through the Season 1 Battle Pass. While the Battle Pass itself boasts a premium track, weapons are always available through the free track, meaning you can grab the new Secondary without paying a cent for it.

Ubisoft The Sawed-Off Shotgun may not have much range, but it sure packs a punch from up close.

At the time of writing, it’s currently unclear exactly which tier the Sawed-Off Shotgun is locked behind. As soon as the Season 1 update goes live, we’ll be jumping right in to find out and will update you here with specific details.

It’s also worth mentioning, there’s currently no telling what happens to the Sawed-Off Shotgun when Season 1 ends. When the Season 1 Battle Pass is replaced with Season 2’s, it’s unclear what will happen to the new weapons in the free track.

In other live-service titles, we often see free rewards later unlocked through in-game challenges, and XDefiant may follow suit, though that’s purely speculation for now.