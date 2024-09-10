How to unlock & play multiplayer in Space Marine 2

Find out how to unlock multiplayer in Space Marine 2 so you can play with your friends and blast through hordes of Tyranids.

Space Marine 2 has finally launched after a brief period of early access. Despite being relatively new, the game has already attracted a massive player count.

In the game’s campaign, you play as the returning Titus after his stint with the Deathwatch. You’ll spend the story eviscerating all kinds of enemies and unlocking various gear as you progress. But that’s not all. Despite having offline and campaign modes, it’s also possible to play with friends.

However, before you can do that, you’ll need to unlock multiplayer first. Here’s everything you need to know about how to access it.

How to unlock and play multiplayer in Space Marine 2

Saber Interactive Space Marine 2 has a deep and action-packed story, which you can enjoy with friends after completing the tutorial.

While Space Marine 2 features multiplayer and co-op, the feature isn’t available immediately when you start the game. To unlock multiplayer in Space Marine 2, you’ll need to finish the game’s tutorial mission first.

During this period, you’ll be taught to familiarize yourself with various weapons, join new missions, explore your surroundings, and more. The latter here will be handy as you’ll find a bunch of ammo and other resources while exploring.

Assuming things go smoothly, it should take around 30 minutes to finish the tutorial in Space Marine 2. If you’re not a fan of waiting this long and would instead jump in the game, then you can opt to skip the tutorial.

This can be done by choosing the “Skip Intro” option during the pause menu. For those not familiar with the game’s mechanics and combat yet, however, it’s better to just go through it to ensure you have a smoother experience later on.

Once you’ve completed the tutorial, all you need to do is report to Captain Archeran. You’ll now be able to access multiplayer in play with friends.

With all that set up, you can add your friends so that they can lend you a helping hand. While you’re here, check out the best Space Marine 2 build guides for Tactical, Bulwark, Heavy, and Assault to prep yourself for the eternal war.