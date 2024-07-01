How to unlock LVOA-C Assault Rifle in XDefiant

XDefiant Season 1 brings the LVOA-C Assault Rifle into focus and players can get their hands on the new addition for free. Here’s how to unlock the AR as soon as possible.

When XDefiant finally launched on May 21, 2024, it did so with five Assault Rifles. As devs promised, the game’s arsenal is set to expand over time, with the first batch of new weapons arriving throughout Season 1.

Now, another Assault Rifle is joining the ranks with the LVOA-C shaking up the meta in the game’s first proper season. So if you’re growing tired of the original set or just looking to try something new, you’ll want to get your hands on the newest AR right away.

Here’s how to get the LVOA-C Assault Rifle in XDefiant Season 1.

How to get the LVOA-C Assault Rifle in XDefiant

The LVOA-C Assault Rifle can be unlocked as part of XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass. Better yet, it’s part of the free rewards track, meaning you don’t have to spend a dime to get your hands on the new weapon.

Ubisoft The LVOA-C Assault Rifle can be modified to have one of the largest magazine sizes in XDefiant.

All up, Season 1’s Battle Pass comes with 90 tiers of rewards spread across the free and premium tracks. All new weapons are available for free, though exactly which tiers they’re placed at remains a mystery for now.

As soon as the Season 1 update goes live, we’ll be jumping in and updating you here with the specific tier in which to unlock the LVOA-C Assault Rifle.

It’s worth noting, there’s currently no telling how the LVOA-C Assault Rifle may be unlocked down the line. When Season 1 ends and the Battle Pass is no longer available, it’s unclear how players may get their hands on the gun. Perhaps a challenge will be added in future seasons, like we’ve seen in other games, but there’s no telling for certain just yet.