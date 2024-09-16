How to unlock High-Speed Connector for Advanced Power Structures in Satisfactory

With a High-Speed Connector, you can create advanced items in Satisfactory to improve and expand your alien factories. Here’s how to get your hands on this vital component and exactly what you can create with it.

Satisfactory is packed full of important resources and components to collect. Everything has a purpose, whether you’re making Reinforced Iron Plates for coal production or a Crystal Oscillator for radio comms.

When it comes to electronics, the High-Speed Connector is vital, and we’ve got all the information you need about it below.

How to unlock & craft

The High-Speed Connector can be unlocked via the Caterium Research Chain in the MAM. It’s the ninth entry in the chain, and you’ll need x500 Quickwire, and x50 Plastic for the recipe.

To craft the component once it’s unlocked, you’ll need the following materials:

x56 Quickwire

x10 Cable

x1 Circuit Board

Dexerto / Coffee Stain The High-Speed Connector can be unlocked via the MAM menu.

Silicon High-Speed Connector

You can also use an alternative version if you’re running low on Cable (or need to save it for something else.)

The Silicon High-Speed Connector requires:

x60 Quickwire

x25 Sillica

x2 Circuit Board

High-Speed Connector uses

You can craft advanced power structures and electronic items with the High-Speed Connector once you reach the mid-game in Satisfactory.

The full list of recipes it featured in is as follows:

Homing Rifle Ammo

Supercomputer

Automated Speed Wiring

Electromagnetic Connection Rod

Radio Connection Unit

Double Wall Outlet Mk.3

Drone Port

Geothermal Generator

Power Pole M.k3

Priority Power Switch

Wall Outlet Mk.3

Dexerto / Coffee Stain You can craft a Drone Port with the High-Speed Connector.

Finally, you can also put the component in the AWESOME Sink in return for 3,776 Points that you can spend in the shop. If you’ve got an extra lying around, we’d recommend cashing in on those points.

Finally, you can also put the component in the AWESOME Sink in return for 3,776 Points that you can spend in the shop. If you've got an extra lying around, we'd recommend cashing in on those points.