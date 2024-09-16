How to unlock and use the Hoverpack in Satisfactory

The Hoverpack is a late-game backpack equipment item that lets you fly around and make building much easier in Satisfactory.

No matter how flawless you think your base layout is, it’s only a matter of time before your production area becomes a sprawling mess. Sure, the Jetpack is great for zipping around, yet it’s not so fun when you run out of fuel mid-flight.

The Hoverpack, on the other hand, is practically glued to Power Poles, train rails, and other powered structures. It won’t give you the freedom to fly wherever you want, but at least it won’t leave you stranded in mid-air because you forgot to refuel.

How to unlock the Hoverpack

To unlock the Hoverpack in Satisfactory, you’ll need to reach Tier 7 and research it through the MAM (Molecular Analysis Machine). Once unlocked, it’s time to craft this useful piece of equipment.

How to craft the Hoverpack

The Hoverpack isn’t too expensive to make, considering how much it helps with factory building in Satisfactory. To craft it, you’ll need the following materials:

8 Motors

4 Heavy Modular Frames

8 Computers

40 Alclad Aluminum Sheets

After gathering these items, head to the Equipment Workshop to make your Hoverpack.

How to use the Hoverpack

The first step is to equip the Hoverpack by opening the inventory and dragging it to your back. Using it is pretty simple, but you have to stay within 36 meters of a powered structure like Power Poles, buildings, or train rails.

If you stray too far from the power source, you’ll start to fall – just hold the jump button to slow your fall and get back in range. Satisfactory also shows you a white line indicating where the nearest source is, so you can get back there.

To start flying, press and hold the Jump button. You can ascend by holding Jump, descend by holding C, and exit hover mode by double-tapping Crouch. Movement is controlled with the directional keys, and you can even sprint mid-air by holding Shift.

Now that you know everything about how to unlock, craft, and use the Hoverpack, you might want to get the best alternate recipes or start working on the Space Elevator.