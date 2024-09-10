How to unlock all hidden levels in Astro Bot

Astro Bot has a variety of secret levels that won’t immediately appear on the map. In this guide, we will show you how to find them all.

PlayStation’s adorable robot mascot finally has a full-length game of his own with Astro Bot. The platformer celebrates PlayStation’s long history, featuring nods to hits like God of War and lesser-known titles like Days Gone.

The game is split into six galaxies filled with various planets that host its various levels. In addition to those that appear through regular gameplay progress, there are even more hidden levels with additional references, cameos, and platforming challenges that will take some effort to unlock.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to unlock all of Astro Bot’s hidden levels, with additional details on these bonus stages broken down by galaxy.

How to unlock all secret levels

PlayStation

There are three types of bonus levels in Astro Bot. The first are standard hidden levels that generally have some kind of gimmick or theme.

Article continues after ad

Second are challenge levels that (once unlocked) are denoted in the galaxy map by icons that are synonymous with the buttons on PlayStation controllers – Triangle, Circle, Square, and Cross (X).

Article continues after ad

Finally, certain regular levels feature hidden exits; uncovering these unlocks levels in the aptly named Lost Galaxy.

Unlocking those first two kinds of secret levels is easy: Simply fly around the galaxy and interact with anything that pops up. This includes crashing into passing meteors, flying through debris, and chasing down aliens.

Remember to use R2 for a speed boost if you’re having trouble catching up with a target.

As for the challenge levels, you’ll find voids shaped like the PlayStation buttons in the Tentacle System, Serpent Starway, Camo Cosmos, and Feather Cluster. Enter these and complete a short level to unlock the game’s most difficult platforming challenges.

Article continues after ad

Gorilla Nebula

PlayStation

Astro Bot’s first galaxy has three hidden levels, none of which are challenge levels.

Article continues after ad

We’ve listed each level, how to unlock it, what to expect, and any special Bot or Bots you’ll unlock for completing it.

Crumble Rumble 1 How to unlock: Crash into stray asteroid What to expect: Defeat three electric bots while staying on or above a platform that crumbles when you hover Special bot: Home Run Hero (MLB The Show)

Retro Rampage 1 How to unlock: Crash into and destroy a circle of asteroids What to expect: An 8-bit inspired level with several rabbit-themed bots to defeat Special bot: Disciplined Warrior (Ryu from Street Fighter)

Rolling Star Sola How to unlock: Crash into stray asteroid What to expect: A Monkey Ball-esque platforming challenge where players have to roll on a ball through hazardous terrain, avoiding obstacles that may knock them off the stage Special bot: Aspirational Cat (Toro Inoue/Sony Cat from Doko Demo Issyo)



Tentacle System

PlayStation

The Tentacle System is home to six hidden levels, four of which are challenge level unlocked through the Lost Triangle Void.

Crumble Rumble 2 How to unlock: Chase down the alien with a puzzle piece, then destroy the small asteroids left behind What to expect: Defeat two fire enemies by destroying the destructible platform around them Special bot: Pro Golfer (Aya from Everybody’s Golf)

Retro Rampage 2 How to unlock: Crash into stray asteroid What to expect: An 8-bit inspired level with slime and rabbit bots to defeat Special bot: Assured Rival (Ken from Street Fighter)

Cut ‘N Grind How to unlock: Clear the Lost Triangle Void What to expect: Hover and ride rails to avoid electrocution, being cut, or falling off the stage Special bot: Rookie Cop (Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil)

Dashing Dillo How to unlock: Clear the Lost Triangle Void What to expect: Roll on a ball while avoiding hazards and enemies Special bot: Adorable Shadow (Teddie from Persona 4)

Fragile Frenzy How to unlock: Clear the Lost Triangle Void What to expect: Platforming challenge with stage that breaks when you hover over it or linger Special bot: Protective Android (Aigis from Persona 3)

Pumpkin Peril How to unlock: Clear the Lost Triangle Void What to expect: Keep your balance as you navigate a moving stage, crumbling platforms, and projectile-shooting enemies Special bot: Motorcycle Enthusiast (Claire Redfield from Resident Evil)



Serpent Starway

PlayStation

Serpent Starway has seven hidden levels, four of which are challenge levels unlocked through the Lost Circle Void.

Article continues after ad

Crumble Rumble 3 How to unlock: Crash into stray asteroid What to expect: Destroy platform around three bell-like enemies while avoiding their shockwaves Special bot: Star Striker (Soccer player from Pro Evolution Soccer)

Retro Rampage 3 How to unlock: Crash into asteroid being carried by alien ship What to expect: Defeat enemies while using the bulldog booster for platforming Special bot: Prodigious Chef (The Chef from Ore no Ryouri)

Rolling Star Luna How to unlock: Destroy two rings of asteroids and one that spawns after What to expect: Keep your balance as you roll across a revolving and shifting stage while avoiding enemy attacks Special bot: Streetwise Cat (Kuro from Doko Demo Issyo)

Magnetic Mayhem How to unlock: Clear the Lost Circle Void What to expect: Use magnet power-up to suck up spikes and use them against enemies, avoiding any hazards the magnet exposes Special bot: Legendary Soldier (Naked Snake from Metal Gear)

Rolling Rampage How to unlock: Clear the Lost Circle Void What to expect: Avoid giant spike balls rolling around the stage, using a flower power-up for a jump boost Special bot: Aerial Ace (Pilot from Ace Combat)

Ropeway Rally How to unlock: Clear the Lost Circle Void What to expect: Swing on ropes and ride rails while avoiding electricity, enemies, and other hazards Special bot: Watermelon Buster (Raiden from Metal Gear)

Swinging Sentries How to unlock: Clear the Lost Circle Void What to expect: Avoid and defeat enemies swinging large spike balls Special bot: Guardian of Mankind (Arc from Arc the Lad)



Camo Cosmos

PlayStation

Camo Cosmos has six hidden levels, four of which are challenge levels unlocked through the Lost Square Void.

Crumble Rumble 4 How to unlock: Crash into stray asteroid What to expect: Defeat enemies on and above a destructible platform Special bot: Board Member (Snowboarder from Cool Boarders)

Retro Rampage 4 How to unlock: Crash into asteroid cluster What to expect: Defeat enemies while using the chicken booster Special bot: Malleable Motorist (Captain Rock from Motor Toon Grand Prix)

Boing! Bonanza How to unlock: Clear the Lost Square Void What to expect: Use R2 to raise and lower platforms to catapult you Special bot: Tattooed Dragon (Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza/Like a Dragon)

Follow the Light How to unlock: Clear the Lost Square Void What to expect: Platforming challenge on a dark stage with spinning and electrified platforms Special bot: Racing Model (Reiko Nagase from Ridge Racer)

Slashing Sprint How to unlock: Clear the Lost Square Void What to expect: Spray water to make platforms on lava, clear oil, and defeat enemies Special bot: Reliable Narrator (Maximillian from Dark Chronicle)

Vertical Velocity How to unlock: Clear the Lost Square Void What to expect: Run up a series of walls while avoiding enemies and hazards Special bot: Dragon Knight (Dart Feld from The Legend of Dragoon)



Feather Cluster

PlayStation

Feather Cluster has seven hidden levels, four of which are challenge levels unlocked through the Lost Cross Void and one of which is a hidden boss.

Crumble Rumble 5 How to unlock: Crash into stray asteroid What to expect: Defeat enemies on destructible stage Special bot: Pro Skater (Skater from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater)

Retro Rampage 5 How to unlock: Crash into asteroid being carried by alien ship What to expect: Defeat enemies on stage that falls apart over time Special bot: Unlucky Salaryman (Taneo Tanamatsuri from Incredible Crisis)

Djinny’s Revenge How to unlock: Crash into asteroid cluster What to expect: Rematch with Djinny of the Lamp Special bot: Dreamwalker (Alundra from The Adventures of Alundra)

Birdy Barrage How to unlock: Clear the Lost Cross Void What to expect: Dodge rows of fast-moving bird enemies Special bot: Cold-Blooded Oppressor (Kazuya Mishima from Tekken)

Shocking Behavior How to unlock: Clear the Lost Cross Void What to expect: Dodge moving electrified beams on platforms, some of which break when you boost or stand still Special bot: Quiz Master (Buzz from Buzz!)

Slowdown Showdown How to unlock: Clear the Lost Cross Void What to expect: Use a power-up to slow time and complete a platforming challenge Special bot: Rhythmic Hacker (Hacker from Rez)

To The Beat! How to unlock: Clear the Lost Cross Void What to expect: Complete a rhythmic platforming challenge where the stage and hazards more to a beat Special bot: Gear Stalker (Sol Badguy from Guilty Gear)



Lost Galaxy

PlayStation

There are 11 Lost Galaxy levels to unlock in Astro Bot. Unlike the other hidden stages, these are full levels with multiple bots (not all of which are PlayStation references) and puzzle pieces to find.

Article continues after ad

Here’s every Lost Galaxy stage and where to find the secret level exit portal to unlock them:

Article continues after ad