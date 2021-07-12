How to unlock 99 OVR Shohei Ohtani in MLB The Show 21

The face of baseball is having a season for the record books, as Shohei Ohtani has made history as the first player to make the All-Star game as a pitcher and a hitter. Now, MLB The Show is honoring him with one of the best cards they’ve ever added.

Baseball is seemingly growing more and more popular, and a large part of that can be attributed to MLB The Show and Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels star recently made history as the first player to ever make the All-Star game as both a hitter and a pitcher, and he’ll also be competing in the Home Run Derby as the number one seed.

Advertisement

San Diego Studios is honoring Shohei’s excellence with a new 99 OVR card within their game, and we’re going to run over how to unlock it!

When does 99 OVR Shohei Ohtani release?

San Diego Studios haven’t announced the 99 OVR Diamond series Shohei Ohtani card just yet. But when the release of the Team Affinity Season 3 cards, players were able to find the brand-new item within the in-game inventory menu.

This confirms that the card exists, and it features the same design as the other All-Star cards, which means it’s going to be a part of the set in some way or another.

How to unlock the 99 OVR Shohei Ohtani

Since the card was found on the inventory screen, there are numerous ways we might be able to earn this card in-game. One route appears to be as a collection reward for earning all 30 of the Team Affinity Season 3 cards.

Advertisement

If this does pan out to be true, it’ll be extremely tedious to go through all the Affinity collections, but it’ll also be worth it. This 99 OVR Shohei card has been touted by some users on Reddit as “Best dd card of all time,” and it’s easy to see why.

Not only is Ohtani’s pitching stats unbelievable, but he also bolsters 125 power against righties and lefties, and over 110 power on both sides of the plate as well.

Ohtani is the reward for getting all the cards pic.twitter.com/jvwred3mjY — Sports Fan Jack (@H20Bacchus) July 12, 2021

Some tips for getting all of the Team Affinity cards as fast as possible is to just complete all the Conquest missions, moments, and exchange opportunities as the days progress. It’ll take some time for sure, but this is a card that will immediately improve your team!