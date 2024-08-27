How to turn off Star Wars Outlaws’ cinematic display mode

There are many things to love about Star Wars Outlaws but if you’re anything like us, its cinematic display mode isn’t one of them. Here’s how to change the setting.

Star Wars Outlaws has finally launched and we’ve been having a blast scouring the galaxy as Kay Vess. We managed to pull ourselves away from cheating at the Sabacc table to review the game and it earned a respectable four out of five from our most dedicated Star Wars fan.

Article continues after ad

There is a slight caveat to our enjoyment, however. Before you get lost in the game’s stellar exploration across its four major planets, you may want to tweak a setting that we found particularly grating.

Star Wars Outlaws defaults to a particular form of exhibition called cinematic display mode and while we respect the artistic vision, it wasn’t our cup of tea. If it isn’t yours either, this quick guide will tell you how to turn off cinematic display mode in Star Wars Outlaws.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft via Dexerto Cinematic display mode is the default setting for Star Wars Outlaws.

What is cinematic display mode in Star Wars Outlaws?

Cinematic display mode is a default visual setting that presents the game to you in widescreen format. Developers told GameSpot that the setting is meant to emulate the aspect ratio that was all the rage back when the original Star Wars trilogy first hit theatres.

To this end, they also added certain lens effects as well as a stuttery film grain that moves at 24 frames per second regardless of your hardware’s performance. It’s an interesting touch and perhaps certain cinephiles will take a liking to its more film-like appearance.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a hardcore gamer, however, you’ll probably prefer the 16 X 9 aspect ratio that you’re accustomed to. Luckily, Star Wars Outlaws’ cinematic display mode is optional.

How to change Star Wars Outlaws’ cinematic display mode

Turning off Star Wars Outlaws Cinematic display mode is super simple. First, open the options menu and head to the settings tab. Once you’re there, scroll down to the Display and Graphics settings and select them.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft via Dexerto

Once you’re in, scroll down to the cinematic display mode settings which should be the third choice from the top. From here scroll left or right depending on your current setting and select the option that says ‘fill screen’.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft via Dexerto

There you have it. This should have changed your display to a more familiar aspect ratio and removed any screen effects as well.

If you’re looking for more on Star Wars Outlaws, check out our guide on how to get Credits fast or our list of every Achievement in the game.