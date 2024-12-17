If you’re playing Marvel Rivals on PC, there’s a secret way of turning off mouse acceleration, which has a major impact on your aim and accuracy.

Marvel Rivals players will do anything to gain an advantage over the enemy team, whether it’s running a meta character or finding OP tricks to find an edge. This even extends to in-game settings, as many will tinker with their controller or PC settings to make the experience as smooth as possible.

But one of the settings that PC players can’t turn off is mouse acceleration, which can wreak havoc with your aim if you’re not used to it. Thankfully, although there’s no option in-game, there is a method of switching off this setting.

How to disable Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration

In order to turn off mouse acceleration in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to manually configure the game’s files. Here’s what you need to do:

From your desktop, open Windows Explorer. Paste the following path into the search bar, replacing the C with whichever drive Marvel Rivals is saved in: C:\Users”yourname”\appdata\local\marvel\saved\config\windows. Find the ‘GameUserSettings’ file for Marvel Rivals. Open it with Notepad. Paste the following at the end of the script:

[/Script/Engine.InputSettings]

bEnableMouseSmoothing=False

bViewAccelerationEnabled=False Save the changes and restart Marvel Rivals.

Once you head back into the game, mouse acceleration should be disabled and you should immediately find it easier to pick out targets.

What is mouse acceleration?

Mouse acceleration is a feature where the speed of your cursor changes depending on how quickly and far you move the mouse. This means that the movement of the mouse is non-linear, making it incredibly difficult to predict exactly where the cursor will end up after each movement.

While this isn’t as much of an issue in single-player games, in competitive shooters where even the slightest fault can mean death, it can be very costly. For this reason, most shooters either turn it off by default, or at the very least include an option in the settings so that players can decide for themselves.

However, although Marvel Rivals does use mouse acceleration, there is no option in the settings to disable it, so players need to take matters into their own hands.

Obviously, this a purely PC issue, so anyone on Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 doesn’t need to worry, as you have additional aim assist as standard.

Will you get banned for turning off mouse acceleration?

There is currently no evidence that switching off mouse acceleration will lead to a ban in Marvel Rivals, but the game’s support team have advised against it.

Since you’re required to configure the game’s files, many players on the Steam Forum were concerned that they could be banned. One player asked the official support team and received the following response:

“Dear Player, as the official game team, we do not encourage or support players modifying client files to achieve functionalities that are not supported in the current version. We recommend that you patiently wait for future official support.”

So, while you’re unlikely to receive a ban for using this trick, the developers have not exactly advised you to use it. Bear this in mind if you do decide to turn off mouse acceleration.

For more on Marvel Rivals, make sure to check out the recently-announced Winter Celebration event, as well as when the Season 1 update will arrive.