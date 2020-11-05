 How to transfer your PlayStation 4 game saves to PS5 - Dexerto
How to transfer your PlayStation 4 game saves to PS5

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:48

by Tanner Pierce
The PlayStation 5 is right around the corner and soon players will be able to not only jump into all the new games it has to offer, but also continue playing the games from their PS4 thanks to backward compatibility. Now, according to a new video from Sony, we know exactly how this process will work.

One of the main selling points of the PS5 is that players will be able to play their PlayStation 4 games on the next-generation sequel. Backward compatibility wasn’t available on the PS4, so the addition of the feature on the new hardware is a welcome one.

While playing your PS4 games on the PlayStation 5 is important, transferring your saves over to the new console is just as imperative, as it’ll allow you to continue playing where you left off. But how do you do such a thing? Luckily, PlayStation has offered a definitive way on how to move that data across generations and it’s not as hard as you might think.

How to transfer PlayStation 4 data using both consoles

PlayStation/Sony
PS4 users can transfer their data to PS5 by either connecting the consoles to the same WiFi connection or through an Ethernet cable.

There are a few ways to transfer your PS4 save data to the PS5. The first of which requires you to have both consoles next to each other. This is the fastest method and allows you to transfer everything, including game saves and actual applications, over to the new console at one time.

  1. Make sure both the PS4 and PS5 are up to date on their software updates and signed into the same PSN account.
  2. Connect both consoles to the same Wi-Fi signal or attach an ethernet port to each console.
  3. Transfer will begin automatically.

As previously mentioned, this requires both consoles next to each other so if you already got rid of or sold your PS4, this won’t work. Luckily, there are other methods to transfer saves.

How to transfer PlayStation 4 save data over a USB device

Players can also use a USB device like a thumb-drive or some other storage device that uses a USB port to transfer over any save data they want to to a PS5. Given that this method only transfers data, you’ll still have to install your actual PS4 game separately, either through a download in the PlayStation Store or with a disc install.

  1. Sign into the same PSN account on both the PS4 and PS5.
  2. Insert a USB device into the port on the PS4.
  3. Scroll over to the Settings icon on your PS4 and select “Application Saved Data Management.”
  4. Select “Saved Data in System Storage.”
  5. Select “Copy to USB Storage Device.”
  6. Select which pieces of save data you’d like to transfer over and press “Copy.”
  7. Insert the same device into the PS5 and transfer the data over.

While this method only allows you to transfer save data, it does mean that, so long as you transferred the data from PS4 before hand, you don’t need the console near your PS5 in order to complete the process. So if you’re planning on selling your PS4 when the PS5 comes out, this is your best bet if you download the data onto a USB drive now.

Other methods of data transfer

Right now, the only other way to transfer your data from PS4 to PS5 is if you’re a PS Plus member and you take advantage of the cloud storage feature. The steps remain the same as the above, except you should choose to upload the data to the cloud when given the option, rather than click “Copy to USB Storage Device.”

It’s important to remember, however, that if you’re selling your console, you MUST transfer your data to the cloud or a USB device before you get rid of it, otherwise, you’re going to be out of luck and will have to start your games all over again, which probably isn’t ideal.

All in all, it’s nice for Sony to finally explain, in a simple but detailed way, how these transfers are going to work, as it’s been a question for a while now.

KSI’s bizarre Among Us strategy ends in absolute disaster

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:21

by Theo Salaun
It’s hard to know what to say during Among Us rounds, but KSI devised a way to solve that by spinning a wheel. Unfortunately, the results were still completely disastrous.

A virtual social deduction game set in outer space, Among Us combines deceit, sabotage, and a rocket ship filled with armless jelly beans. In this upsurging PVP mystery world, verbal cues and actions replace the disguises offered by poker faces in the real world’s big-money games.

But Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, more popularly known as KSI, wanted to give himself a challenge and try something a little unique in Among Us. Whether impostor or crewmate, the English YouTuber, rapper, actor, and boxer decided he would test the limits of scripted performance and see how important improvisation really is to success in the popular space mystery.

So KSI made a wheel with 14 different speech options and established some rules for himself: at the start of each round he would spin the wheel and then restrict himself to only saying what it landed on. This included generic options like “suck your mum” and targeted group-specific ones like “I think it’s Josh.”

“Today I’m going to be doing an Among Us video, but, for once, I have an original idea!” Although some may contend that spinning a wheel isn’t entirely original, KSI is right that it hasn’t been popularized for Among Us content.

And rightfully so, as a game so dependent on persuasion and deduction isn’t particularly suited to one member being forced to repeat the same phrases over and over and…over again. From baseless accusations against Vikkstar and the other Sidemen involved to stubborn condemnations of “oh, shut up” and “suck your dad,” his strategy was an interesting experiment.

KSI blue lamborghini
Instagram: ksi
KSI is arguably one of the most successful YouTubers out there.

With these repeated utterances offering very little in terms of actual discourse, KSI was voted off more often than not with everyone eventually catching on. At some point, a fellow crewmate simply responded that he should “get out of the f**king lobby, man. I’ve had enough of that.”

Ultimately, the boys had their laughs and he got his content. But the experiment proved one thing only: improvisation and discussion are, as one would expect, crucial to a game of social deduction.