In the UFC, touching gloves with an opponent is a sign of respect and sportsmanship. Here’s how to touch gloves with another fighter in UFC 5.

UFC 5 has arrived and the game’s packed with new features such as more realistic damage, improved fighter likenesses, new striking and grappling animations, controls, and more.

One more subtle aspect of the virtual fighting game remains and that’s the ability to show respect to your opponent by touching gloves at the start of a round.

This guide will walk you through the process of touching gloves with your opponent to ensure your fight starts on the right foot each and every time.

How to touch gloves in UFC 5

Fortunately, the controls for touching gloves with an opponent in UFC 5 are straightforward, yet that doesn’t mean you should simply cruise in with your guard down.

Extending your arm

At the start of a round, simply hold down the L2 button on PlayStation or LT on Xbox to extend your fighter’s arm toward your opponent.

Touching gloves

If your opponent elects to do the same and reach out their own arm, then two fighters will touch gloves, signaling mutual respect.

Be wary of cheap shots

Be careful, however, as outstretching your arm to touch gloves with your opponent leaves you incredibly vulnerable to attacks.

A cheeky opponent may choose to instead take advantage of the moment and land a cheap shot. It’s important to stay alert at all times and and always be ready to defend yourself.

Regardless, touching gloves in UFC 5 is encouraged as it’s a simple way to showcase sportsmanship and respect towards your opponent whether that’s by playing online, local multiplayer, or even against AI.

By following these simple steps, you can now touch gloves with your opponent and show respect.