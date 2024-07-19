How to throw a touch pass in College Football 25

Here’s an overview on how to throw a touch pass on College Football 25, an admittedly tough mechanic to learn.

Those who’ve played Madden games in past years are likely familiar with the different types of passes in that game. Well, many gameplay mechanics and controls in Madden are in College Football 25.

One of these mechanics is the touch pass. The touch pass is likely something that players who haven’t touched Madden will have trouble with, simply because of the gray area in which one needs to hold a button in order to get it off.

With that said, here’s a look at the specific controls and requirements needed, to throw a touch pass in College Football 25.

To throw a touch pass in College Football 25, one wants to press the button icon that appears above a receiver’s head at medium strength.

This type of pass is one of several different types of throws in College Football 25. Much like in Madden 25, there are lob, bullet, and touch passes. A bullet pass is activated when pressing and holding the receiver button. A lob pass is one where the receiver button is tapped, not held on at all.

Touch passes are right in the middle. Hold it down long enough so that the game registers the input, but quick enough so that a bullet pass isn’t thrown.

So, how can you master the art of the touch pass? Simply, just practice. Going into Open Practice and throwing against no defense is helpful in this regard. College Football 25 players can throw without pressure and get the muscle memory down, especially if one’s habit is to press and hold the button.

Touch passes are effective when dropping the ball over the head of a defender underneath, or in front on deeper Coverage.

