How to solve the Sacred Wounds puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Here’s a step-by-step guide on solving one of the first major puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Sacred Wound.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a globe-trotting adventure that puts you in the shoes of the famous Archeologist while he uncovers a brand new mystery.

Naturally, solving puzzles is a major component of The Great Circle, tasking players with uncovering hidden tombs, secret entrances, and more to progress.

One of the first big puzzles you encounter in the game is in The Vatican. After taking photos of Antonio, he will direct you toward the Tower of Nicholas V, which you’ll then have to explore.

Article continues after ad

During this section of The Stolen Cat Mummy quest, you’ll encounter the game’s first big puzzle, Sacred Wounds. However, you won’t be stuck racking your brain for how to solve this puzzle, as we’ve got a detailed step-by-step guide to help you complete it.

Article continues after ad

Sacred Wounds puzzle explained

Once you arrive at the Tower, head straight to the back of the building, and you’ll find a big mural. Interact with it and flip it upside down to open the hidden door.

Article continues after ad

MachineGames/Dexerto

Head down the winding staircase, and you’ll come across another mural of Jesus pinned to the Cross.

Right out the front is a bowl, so equip yourself with the win Father Antonio gave you just prior and poor it in.

Dexerto/MachineGames

This will trigger four different handles to pop out of the Jesus mural, all of which can be moved. Each handle must be moved into the correct position to solve the Scared Wounds puzzle and progress.

Article continues after ad

Use the camera & wine bottle to unlock clues

MachineGames/Dexerto

Alongside the main artwork of Jesus pinned to the cross, you’ll notice four other murals surrounding the space. Take a photo of each of these to get a massive clue on how to solve this puzzle.

The mural directly to the left of the main puzzle will have a sculpture blocking the wine bowl, so simply move it out of the way so you can pour the liquid in.

Article continues after ad

MachineGames/Dexerto

Each time the win is poured into one of these bowls, a Roman numeral appears at the bottom of the bowl, signifying which position to move the handle on the main mural.

Article continues after ad

You can complete the Sacred Wounds puzzle once you’ve filled each bowl with wine and revealed the hidden Roman numeral underneath.

Solving the Sacred Wounds puzzle

MachineGames/Dexerto

Open up Indiana’s Journal and select to look through your notes for the Stolen Cat Mummy adventure quest. You should notice that there is a little description for each Jesus mural you took a photo of.

Anointment of Jesus: A mural of Mary anointing Jesus’ left foot. Basin shows the Roman numeral IV.

A mural of Mary anointing Jesus’ left foot. Basin shows the Roman numeral IV. Walking on Water: A mural of Jesus on water, right foot forward. Basin shows the Roman numeral III.

A mural of Jesus on water, right foot forward. Basin shows the Roman numeral III. Spear of Longinus: A statue of Longinus, who speared the side of Jesus. Basin shows the Roman numeral III.

A statue of Longinus, who speared the side of Jesus. Basin shows the Roman numeral III. Body of Christ: A mural of Jesus handing out bread with his right hand to his disciples. Basin shows the Roman numeral III.

You’ll notice that each of the descriptions mentions a body part that corresponds to where the handles are located on the Sacred Wounds structure. Therefore, all you need to do to complete this puzzle is move each bar to the correct Roman numeral.

Article continues after ad

MachineGames/Dexerto

For the two handles at Jesus’ feet, remember that you’re looking at the mural face-on and that it mirrors the actual structure. If you notice the door isn’t opening, it’s likely because you’ve gotten the two handles at his feet mixed up.

Article continues after ad

Once done, the mural of Jesus pinned to the Cross will shift sideways, opening a new passage for you to travel through.

For more Indiana Jones and the Great Circle content, be sure to check out how the game fits within the franchise’s canon timeline and a full breakdown of the cast.