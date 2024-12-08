How to solve the Fountain of Confession puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Here’s a step-by-step guide to solving the Foutain of Confession, one of the major puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s Vatican section.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with small and large puzzles that players will be expected to solve to progress through the story, unlock hidden treasures, and more.

The puzzles linked to the game’s main quests can be a longer process and, at times, quite difficult to figure out. The Foutain of Confessions puzzle is one of the biggest to complete early on in the game when traveling through The Vatican.

While the monastery hidden behind the gate is an extended part of The Stolen Cat Mummy quest, simply getting into the Fountain is a task in itself.

When you arrive, you’ll notice that the secret entrance is completely sealed, and you will have to figure out a way to enter.

There’s no need to worry, however, as we’ve got an extensive step-by-step guide on completing the Fountain of Confession puzzle and beginning the journey to uncover its mysteries.

Snap photos of the Inscriptions for clues

MachineGames/Dexerto

When you arrive at the Fountain, you’ll notice two plagues with Inscriptions written on each side of the fountain.

Snap a photograph of each, as these will be valuable clues later on when solving the puzzle.

Restore the Eagle statues and position both correctly

MachineGames/Dexerto

The first step to solving this puzzle is uncovering the hidden door into the Monastery. You’ll first have to complete some quick tasks outside the Fountain to reveal the entrance.

Gina will not help you with this part of the puzzle, so leave her down below and do your thing.

Two Dragon sculptures sit above the tops of the two main pillars surrounding the Fountain. They need to be turned towards each other to open the sealed door.

Climb up and around the Fountain to gain access to the Dragon’s. The way to turn them is to interact with their hands, triggering an animation in which Indy will twist them, and a handle on the side of the Sculpture will pop out.

MachineGames/Dexerto

The Dragon on the far side (you’ll have to swing across on your Whip to access it) will be simple to turn; however, you’ll notice that the other Dragon is missing its hand. This can be found in the scaffolding just below it.

Once you collect the fallen piece of the Sculpture, re-attach it, and turn the second Dragon, the secret entrance to the hidden monastery will open.

A revolving structure will be revealed, requiring you to complete a few more steps before completing the Fountain of Confession puzzle.

MachineGames/Dexerto

A big handle will appear at the bottom of the Fountain, switching which side of the revolving structure is front-facing. Gina will lend a hand when you need to move this.

The Baptism

MachineGames/Dexerto

On one side of the revolving structure is a sculpture storyboard of a Baptism. This part is quite straightforward. The small sculpture to the right of the wall of a basin and a young child needs to be moved to the right.

Move the larger structure from there, a man holding a bucket, to the right. Once in position, grab your whip to jank the handle in the top right, triggering a gush of water to fill straight into the bucket.

Move the large sculpture to the left, and the bucket will automatically empty into the basin, completing this puzzle section.

The Ark of Bulrushes

MachineGames/Dexerto

Once The Baptism is completed, the next side of the revolving structure, depicting Moses being carried down the Nile, will need to be completed. This is a round puzzle with three different sections that can all be turned.

The objective is to get Moses to travel across with no barriers blocking the way from the left side to the right. A few blanks can get in the way, and you can turn pieces at different times, even with Moses caught in the middle.

Yank the chain with Indy’s whip when you’ve created a clear path to carry Moses across to the other side and complete this portion of the Foutain of Confessions.

MachineGames/Dexerto

Once this is done, the sealed entrance to the hidden Monastery will finally be open, and you can continue to unlock the hidden secrets.

Once this is done, the sealed entrance to the hidden Monastery will finally be open, and you can continue to unlock the hidden secrets.