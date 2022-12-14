How to sign up for the Omega Strikers mobile beta on iOS & Android

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Omega Strikers mobile beta is in full swing, so here’s how you can sign up and get scoring those goals on iOS and Android.

Omega Strikers proved popular when it was released on PC earlier this year, but now, the developers have brought the 3v3 action to iOS and Android. Omega Strikers mobile aims to bring team-based plays to the small screen, giving fans opportunities to score those game-winning goals on the go.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Omega Strikers supports crossplay between mobile and PC, meaning you can take on opponents from across both platforms.

So, if you want to see how the game runs on mobile or simply wish to know how your skills transfer between devices, then our Omega Strikers mobile beta sign-up guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

Omega Strikers mobile beta release date

The Omega Strikers closed beta release date started December 13 and ends on January 1, so make sure you sign up before the dates shown above.

How to sign up for the Omega Strikers mobile beta on iOS

Odyssey Interactive The Omega Strikers mobile beta is finally here.

In order to sign up for the Omega Strikers mobile beta on iOS, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Install TestFlight on the iOS or iPadOS device that you’ll use for playing Omega Strikers.

Open your email invitation or tap the public link on your device.

Tap “View in TestFlight” or “Start testing” then tap “Install” or “Update” on the Omega Strikers app.

If you’re installing via a public link, tap “Install” or “Update”.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to delve into the Omega Strikers beta and test out the game early.

How to sign up for the Omega Strikers mobile beta on Android

Signing up for the Omega Strikers mobile beta on Android is much easier and only requires a few steps to get it up and running.

Head over to the Google Play store.

Type “Omega Strikers” in the search bar.

Click on the Omega Strikers app.

Select “Install” to begin downloading it.

Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to play Omega Strikers on your Android device.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Omega Strikers mobile beta. Make sure you check out our Omega Strikers page for all the latest news and guides.