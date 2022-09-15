How to sign up for Street Fighter 6 closed beta: Start date, characters, more

Capcom has announced Street Fighter 6 is getting a closed beta ahead of launch. Here’s everything fans need to know before signing up.

Coinciding with Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom revealed a bunch of new Street Fighter 6 information.

A brand new trailer revealed four iconic returning characters in the form of Ken Masters, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda.

Capcom also revealed they will be holding a brief closed beta event for Street Fighter 6. Below interested fans can find everything they need to know about the beta, including how to sign up for a chance to enter.

Capcom is holding the Street Fighter 6 closed beta from October 7, 2022, at 7 AM UTC / 2 AM CST/ 8 AM BST until October 10, 2022 at 7 AM UTC/ 2 AM CST/ 8 AM BST.

Additionally, players can play on their platform of choice, as the closed beta is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

How to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 beta

Signing up for the closed beta is easy enough, but there are a few things fans need to make sure they have in order before they do.

Fans can follow this link to go to the Street Fighter 6 website and apply for the Closed Beta Test by clicking the appropriate button.

However, before you apply, you must have the following credentials:

Participants must be at least 18 years old. Participants must test the game thoroughly and provide feedback via the survey. Participants must have a usable broadband internet connection and a next-gen console or PC. Participants must have a network account for their chosen platform. Participants must have a Capcom ID, which can be acquired here, linked to that platform.

Should you need to link your accounts, here are the links for PS5 users, Xbox Users, and Steam users.

Applications for the closed beta are available from September 15, 2022, until September 30, 2022, at 3 PM UTC / 10 AM CST / 4 PM BST.

Closed beta details

As for what’s available in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta, players can use the Character Creator, but may only create a single avatar to use throughout the beta.

Additionally, players can access Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (Updates daily), Game Center (Updates daily), Challenges (Updates daily), DJ Booth, and Photo Spot.

There will be six playable characters in the closed beta: Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

Capcom Jamie, one of the brand new additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster, will be playable in the closed beta.

There are also six playable stages, including Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, and the Training Room.

Finally, Capcom confirmed that cross-platform play is available in the closed beta, so players can play against each other regardless of their chosen platform.

And that’s everything players need to know about the Street Fighter 6 closed beta! Hopefully, fans earn a spot and are able to brush up on their fighting skills before the game launches sometime in 2023.