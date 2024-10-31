How to romance Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions

Dragon Age: The Veilguard may pit players against a pretty world-destroying threat that needs to be stopped as soon as possible, but there’s always time for romance – you just have to master it.

Romance has always been a pivotal aspect in Dragon Age games, with players constantly trying to win the heart of their beloved companions. Naturally, The Veilguard is no different, with players able to fall in love to their hearts content.

However, stealing the hearts of your favorite companion isn’t as easy as it was in Baldur’s Gate 3, or other RPGs, instead you need to make the right choices, plan your adventures carefully, and make sure to keep your romantic interest happy.

So, to ensure you’re able to win them over, here’s all you need to know about romancing companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Which companions can you romance?

Players can romance any one of the seven companions in The Veilguard.

Dexerto / Bioware

Similarly to Dragon Age 2, all the characters are described as ‘playersexual’ meaning you can fall in love with whomever you choose, regardless of their gender or race.

As such, the following companions are romanceable:

Belarra Lutare

Davrin

Emmrich Volkarin

Lace Harding

Lucanis Dellamorte

Neve Gallus

Taash

How to romance all companions

Romancing your chosen companion isn’t easy, so we recommend following these steps in order to heighten your chances:

Select all heart dialogues when given the option (see image above)

when given the option (see image above) Add the companion to your adventures

Buy them gifts

Prioritize choices they like

they like Side with their factions

Select all heart dialogues when given the option

















The romance is much slower than the likes of BG3 in Dragon Age, but you’ll still be given options to flirt as you progress through the story and the companions’ own adventures.

While talking to your chosen companion, you’ll likely see an option to flirt. The choice has a red heart next to it (seen in the image above) and will initiate a bit of light flirting. These options will move your friendship to a little more every time you use them. So if you’re looking for romance, prioritize these options whenever you see them.

Add them to your adventures

Dexerto / Bioware

Naturally, bringing players along on your adventures will increase their approval rating of you. So the more you invite them, the more fond they get of Rook.

Doing so will also level their skills up along with your own relationship, meaning they’ll get more powerful, and a little more friendly too. We recommend inviting your chosen romance on as many adventures as you can.

Buy gifts





While on your journeys, it’s a good idea to check out the stores regularly. In some of them, you’ll be able to find a gift for one of your companions.

This gift will dramatically increase your relationship with that companion, meaning it’s vital you buy it and gift it as soon as you can.

It’s worth noting, that they’re pretty rare, so hunting them all down isn’t going to be easy. However, it’s worth keeping an eye out along your adventures.

Make choices they like

Dexerto / Bioware

Choosing options you know your chosen companion will like is vital along your adventures. While exploring with them is a great idea, and buying gifts always helps, you need to be able to get on with your romantic interest in order for them to like you.

So, it’s important you know what your companion likes, and choosing options they’ll respect. Typically these mean being nice or kind, but not always.

The companions and the kind of choices they respect are listed below:

Belarra Lutare: Creativity, kindness, and intelligence

Creativity, kindness, and intelligence Davrin: Boldness, kindness, determination

Boldness, kindness, determination Emmrich Volkarin: Kindness, protecting the innocent

Kindness, protecting the innocent Lace Harding: Kindness, positivity, understanding, not leaving her out due to injury

Kindness, positivity, understanding, not leaving her out due to injury Lucanis Dellamorte: Cunning, kindness, protecting the innocent

Cunning, kindness, protecting the innocent Neve Gallus: Standing up for injustice, little care for other’s opinions, optimism

Standing up for injustice, little care for other’s opinions, optimism Taash: Taking risks, determination

Side with their faction / help their cities

Dexerto / Bioware

Along with choosing options your companion will like, players should side with them as much as they can. This includes helping their cities or passions when they’re in need and siding with their factions when relevant and possible.

While this could impact your relationship with other companions, you’ll want to find a careful balance of choices, keeping in mind your romantic interest and the interest of the party.

To ensure you know which factions and cities each companion holds dear, we’ve listed them all below:

Companion City Faction Belarra Lutare Arlathan Forest Veil Jumpers Davrin — Grey Warden Emmrich Volkarin — The Mourn Watch Lace Harding — Inquisition Agent Lucanis Dellamorte Treviso Antivan Crows Neve Gallus Minrathous Shadow Dragon Taash Rivain Lords of Fortune

Can you romance more than one companion?

Players can flirt with all companions at the same time. However, you can only start a relationship with more than one of them.

In previous Dragon Age games players could flirt with as many companions as they’d like, but would eventually have to choose their partner. This is the same in The Veilguard.

