How to respec traits in Remnant 2

Traits are an essential aspect of Remnant 2 as they are the core of your build within the game. However, there are times when you might need to respec them. Here is a guide on how to do that within Remnant 2.

Traits are passive abilities in Remnant 2 that define the primary structure of your build. The way in which you allot points to your traits defines the overall strength of your character in this game.

However, there are times when you might feel that the point allocation has been incorrect and you need to respec all your trait points. This is a basic functionality in almost every game and the same goes for Remnant 2 as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the end of the day, your character build is everything. As it happens, you cannot get your character stronger and challenge the toughest bosses without the most optimal build in place.

A guide on how to respec traits in this game has been discussed in the following section.

Gunfire Games Trait points are quite easy to respec in Remnant 2

Guide to respec traits in Remnant 2

Respecing traits in Remnant 2 is very simple. All you need to do is follow the steps provided below:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Go to Wallace in Ward 13

Purchase an Orb of Undoing

This Orb costs 3 Luminite Crystals and 2500 Scrap

This Orb of Undoing will allow you to respec all your trait points freely without any trouble. However, there are a few things that you should consider. Your Archetype will automatically assign a few trait points for itself. These will be the Core abilities of your archetype.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, you will have a maximum of 65 trait points to spend and once you use them up, there is not much you can do. In such cases, you will have to follow the steps provided earlier in order to get back the trait points and respec your character.

The Core traits of your Archetype will get stronger based on your character level. You do not have to spend trait points for those.

This concludes our guide for respecing in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please do not forget to check out some of our other Remnant 2 guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Challenger build | Best Engineer build | Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll