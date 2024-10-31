How to respec in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Building a character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard can take a lot of time but once you’ve put the work into leveling them up, changing things around is easy.

Dragon Age is back after a decade-long hiatus and the realm of Thedas is more vibrant than ever. A host of new companions and fleshed-out factions are all important pieces to honing your build.

The most important factor, however, is the extensive skill tree for each of the game’s three classes. Navigating the hundreds of minor and major nodes in those trees can be a bit of a daunting task at first.

Don’t worry though, Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s respec mechanics are incredibly forgiving. We’ll go over how everything works for respeccing your character and companions in the game.

How do you respec in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

BioWare via Dexerto Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s skill trees are quite expansive.

There are multiple options to respec your character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. All of them are completely free and require no resources or currency.

Your first option is to refund individual nodes on the Skill Tree. This can be done by hovering over the node you want to refund and pressing the lower face button on your controller (X for PlayStation, A for Xbox). This is handy for when you make an incorrect selection while leveling up, or to open up different pathways.

Keep in mind that certain nodes will not be refundable if they are connected to others in a way that would break a line. For this reason, you may want to consider a complete respec.

How to fully respec

You can do a full respec in Dragon Age the Veilguard by pressing the top face button of your controller (Triangle for PlayStation, Y for Xbox) while in the Skill Tree menu. This allows you to refund every Skill Point you’ve spent until that point in the game.

You can use this option to rebuild your character from the ground up and spec into an entirely new Specialization. Just make sure you have the gear for your new build.

How to respec companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Respecs for your companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard function similarly to respecs for your own character. Simply access their Skills tab by navigating to the Companions segment of your menu.

From here, you can refund individual nodes by hovering over them and pressing the lower face button on your controller. Alternatively, you can reset all of their skills by pressing the top face button.

Your companions have individual trees for each of their abilities and far fewer nodes within those trees. For that reason, we recommend refunding individual nodes rather than a complete wipe. It will actually save you time when reworking them.

BioWare via Dexerto Companions can be built and respecced as easily as your own character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The only other thing you need to know in regards to Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s respecs is that while skills and Specializations can swapped with ease, your character’s class is a permanent choice.

It can’t be changed mid-playthrough so think long and hard about which one you want to play as.

