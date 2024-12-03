How to reroll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium & best characters to get

Knowing how to reroll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium can save you a lot of money and time, especially if you’re after the best characters.

Just like other popular gacha games, Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium features a plethora of Dolls (characters) that you can unlock via the game’s current banner. While the standard and beginner banners feature some great units, players looking to build the best DPS team comp will want to take the time to reroll.

So, whether you’re looking for the best possible start for your account, or just want to use your pre-registration rewards for meta units, then our Girls’ Frontline 2 reroll guide has everything you need to know.

How to reroll

Sunborn Rerolling in Girls’ Frontline 2 is fairly simple.

Rerolling in Girls’ Frontline 2 is incredibly simple and takes around 30 minutes per reroll – this time can be cut shorter if you skip cutscenes. The full reroll steps can be found below:

Launch Girls’ Frontline 2 and sign in with a Guest account or make a Sunborn account. Play through the tutorial. Complete the SL-1-2 story mission. Claim all your free rewards from the in-game mailbox. Use your free pulls on the banner with the character you wish to unlock.

If you end up getting the character that you want from either the Standard Banner or Beginner Banner, then simply continue playing. If you fail to get the character you’re looking for, you’ll want to rinse and repeat the steps above until you eventually unlock them.

Do you need to reroll?

No, Girls’ Frontline 2 doesn’t require players to reroll. You can play through the current content with any character. However, you should reroll if you want to build the best DPS units that will help you sail through early to late-game content.

Best characters to reroll for in Girls’ Frontline 2

Sunborn Qionjiu and Tololo are the best characters to reroll for.

The best characters to reroll for in Girls’ Frontline 2 are Qionjiu and Tololo. Qionjiu is the best DPS character in the current build of the game, which is largely down to her incredible Passive – Steady Plan.

Steady Plan allows Qionjiu to provide three additional follow-up attacks whenever an enemy unit receives damage from an ally. This extra damage potential is fantastic in the early game, but even more so in the mid to late game when enemy units have more health.

If the added physical damage to enemies wasn’t enough, Qionjiu can also apply Burn damage which helps chew through tanky enemies. Combine this with the support buffs from her ultimate and you have an S-tier unit that every Girls’ Frontline 2 player needs to add to their account.

The second best character to reroll for is Tololo. Again, Tolo is another unit that has an incredibly strong passive. Unlike other Dolls in the game, Tolo’s passive enables her to start the battle with a full Confectance Index, which instantly gives her access to her most damaging skills.

Additionally, she gains an extra turn whenever her Confectance Index is at its maximum level. This means at the start of battle, you’ll always get two free turns. As you can imagine, having a unit that can instantly burst down enemies with your most powerful skills and having the ability to take extra turns is always going to be a powerful option.

Now that you know how to reroll in Girls’ Frontline 2, be sure to check out our codes page to see how you can get all the latest rewards.