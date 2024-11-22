How to repair weapons & gear in Stalker 2

Keeping your gear in top shape is crucial to surviving in Stalker 2. Damaged equipment can fail you at critical moments, so here’s how to keep everything running smoothly.

Have you ever looted a fallen enemy, only to discover their gear is barely holding together or downright busted? Or maybe you’ve been spraying so many bullets that your gun popped up with one of those annoying warning icons in the menu.

If that sounds familiar, it’s time to give your weapons and gear some TLC. Here is how to repair gear in Stalker 2.

How to repair gear

To repair your weapons and gear, you’ll need the help of a Technician. The first Technician, Lens, can be found by completing a side quest called Stalker Wisdom, given by an NPC named Kolya Plaster in Zalissya, who points you in Lens’s direction.







Zalissya is the main settlement in the Lesser Zone, where you’ll complete quests like A Needle in a Haystack and Poppy Field. As you progress, you’ll encounter more Technicians, all marked with a wrench icon on your map. When you find one, follow these steps:

Press Q (or Y on a controller) to open the “Upgrade” screen. Select the gear you want to repair from the list on the left. Look for the “Repair” option at the bottom right, showing how many coupons it will cost. If you have enough coupons, press R (or X on controller) to fix the item.

What to repair

Only weapons and armor have durability, shown by a shield icon. Yellow means slightly worn; red is heavily damaged.

Most traders won’t take items below 40% durability, except Ragman in Rostok, who accepts more battered gear. The lower an item’s durability, the more expensive it is to repair. Fix gear before it drops below 50% to save money.

By regularly maintaining your gear, you’ll avoid jams, armor failures, and be better equipped to handle whatever dangers the Zone throws at you.

All Technician locations













Here’s where to find every Technician from every faction:

Lens, in The Lesser Zone

Sgt. Ivaylov in the Chemical Plant

Multitool in Cordon

Screw in Rostok

Diode in Garbage

Sgt Khamaruk in Cement Factory

As you explore the Zone and advance through the story, you’ll encounter more Technicians in additional settlements.

Every major area typically has at least one Technician, and they can easily be located using the wrench icon on your map.