How to refund a game on Steam

There are a variety of reasons as to why you might need to refund a game on Steam. But no matter the cause, this guide will help you out and walk you through the Steam refund process.

Steam has grown into the quintessential PC game service due to its accessibility and mouthwatering sales. All the big multi-platform releases usually hit Steam, and it’s generally just the easy go-to for PC gamers. Once the Steam Deck hits shelves, the platform is expected to see an even bigger increase in demand.

The nearly 20-year-old platform continues to be a great distributor of digital sales for PC gamers, but not all purchases go smoothly. There are a number of different scenarios that result in a digital purchase needing to be refunded.

Some people will end up keeping a game just to save themselves the process, but our Steam PC refund guide should hopefully make it less daunting, and get you your money back.

How to get a Steam refund

First of all, you obviously need to have an existing purchase through Steam’s digital game store. It goes without saying that any purchases through any other means will obviously not be valid.

Steam say that they will “issue a refund for any reason,” and you can check out the list of potential reasons below:

You PC isn’t powerful enough to run the game

You played it for a bit and it wasn’t for you

You mistakenly bought the game for yourself

You gifted it for another person who already owns the game

Steam refund criteria

Steam will pretty much accept any reason as long as you apply for the refund in the applicable return timeframe. It’s recommended you have played the game for less than two hours and request a refund in the first two weeks of purchase.

How to refund a PC game purchased through Steam

To actually complete the process, there are a few steps to go through to request a full refund for the desired title.

Here’s our step-by-step walkthrough:

Access the Steam homepage Click on ‘Steam’ in the top-left corner of the screen Now access ‘Settings’ Sticking on the ‘Account’ tab, find and access ‘View Account Details’ Under ‘Store & Purchase History’ you’ll find a link to press on called ‘View purchase history’ Now, find the game you want to refund and select it Where it says ‘What issues are you having with this purchase?’ you can pick ‘I would like a refund’ On the next page select ‘I would like to request a refund’ Click on ‘Choose refund method’ and decide if you want it returned to your Steam wallet or the original payment method Pick your ‘Reason’ for refunding, leave a note if you want to make your case stronger, and select ‘Submit Request’

After this is done, the fate of your refund lies with the Steam gods. Expect to hear back from a customer care representative within 24 hours for the verdict.