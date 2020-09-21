How to preorder Xbox Series X and S – date, retailers, price

The next generation of Xbox gaming, the Xbox Series X and S, will officially launch on November 10, but fans can finally begin reserving their systems on September 22 through select global retailers.

After Sony revealed that PlayStation 5 preorders would become available on September 17 (with numerous retailers opening their sales up a day early), Microsoft fans wondered when their preferred console would be hitting the market. Fortunately, that answer has been revealed as the Xbox Series X and S preorder dates, retailers, and prices are now officially available for players to plan around.

Advertisement

For the prices, the Xbox Series S has been set at $299 / £249 and the Xbox Series X has been confirmed to be $499 / £449. While the Series X's price is in line with the standard PlayStation 5, the Series S is cheaper than the PlayStation 4 Digital Edition, which comes in at $399 / £359.



🎮 Pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting on September 22



🎮 Xbox All Access pre-orders will also begin



🎮 It's all finally happening



Get your exact local start time and participating retailers here: https://t.co/J0aD6zo9C5 pic.twitter.com/eXoti60WDg — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

How to preorder Xbox Series X and S

United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and more

Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and more

UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and more

Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and more

New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and more

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (9AM CEST): Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, andmore

As noted by Microsoft, in-store shopping will be varied and people will need to check in with their preferred local retailers to determine availabilities and reserve their systems.

Advertisement

Further, fans can also pre-order Xbox All Access, which includes your next-generation console of choice as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (giving 100 games and an EA Play membership for $24.99 / £19.24 a month.)

How to preorder Xbox All Access

Online via the Xbox All Access program

United States (8AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Australia (8AM AEST): Telstra

New Zealand (8AM NZST): Spark

UK (8AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys

Denmark (9AM CEST): Elgiganten

Finland (9AM CEST): Gigantti

Norway (9AM CEST): Elkjøp

Sweden (9AM CEST): Elgiganten

Pre-order 👉 September 22



Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10



Hype 👉 9000+



(don’t worry - we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

It is worth noting that, like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders are reportedly very limited. According to insider Wario64, GameStop has only received a max of 12 pre-orders of the Series X and a max of 4 pre-orders for the Series S, so you'll want to be fast.

Of course, the Xbox shouldn't have the same problems with Sony when it comes to the time that pre-orders will go live, but it'll certainly have the same problem when it comes to supply constraints.

Advertisement

some numbers I heard for GameStop per-store allocations for Xbox Series preorders:

Series X - 6-12 per store

Series S - 2-4 per store — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 21, 2020

This list isn’t all-encompassing, but centered on the biggest retailers that Microsoft has highlighted. Based on your location, you’ll have to contact your favorite locations to ensure availability and place an order.

Read more: Unbox Therapy explains why Xbox has a big advantage over PS5 already

As the eventual November 10 release date nears, more information is sure to be revealed about games and more.