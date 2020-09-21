How to preorder Xbox Series X and S – date, retailers, price

The next generation of Xbox gaming, the Xbox Series X and S, will officially launch on November 10, but fans can finally begin reserving their systems on September 22 through select global retailers.
After Sony revealed that PlayStation 5 preorders would become available on September 17 (with numerous retailers opening their sales up a day early), Microsoft fans wondered when their preferred console would be hitting the market. Fortunately, that answer has been revealed as the Xbox Series X and S preorder dates, retailers, and prices are now officially available for players to plan around.
For the prices, the Xbox Series S has been set at $299 / £249 and the Xbox Series X has been confirmed to be $499 / £449. While the Series X's price is in line with the standard PlayStation 5, the Series S is cheaper than the PlayStation 4 Digital Edition, which comes in at $399 / £359.
🎮 Pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting on September 22
🎮 Xbox All Access pre-orders will also begin
🎮 It's all finally happening
Get your exact local start time and participating retailers here: https://t.co/J0aD6zo9C5 pic.twitter.com/eXoti60WDg
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020
How to preorder Xbox Series X and S
- United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and more
- Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and more
- UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and more
- Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and more
- New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and more
- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (9AM CEST): Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, andmore
As noted by Microsoft, in-store shopping will be varied and people will need to check in with their preferred local retailers to determine availabilities and reserve their systems.
Further, fans can also pre-order Xbox All Access, which includes your next-generation console of choice as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (giving 100 games and an EA Play membership for $24.99 / £19.24 a month.)
How to preorder Xbox All Access
- Online via the Xbox All Access program
- United States (8AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart
- Australia (8AM AEST): Telstra
- New Zealand (8AM NZST): Spark
- UK (8AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys
- Denmark (9AM CEST): Elgiganten
- Finland (9AM CEST): Gigantti
- Norway (9AM CEST): Elkjøp
- Sweden (9AM CEST): Elgiganten
Pre-order 👉 September 22
Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10
Hype 👉 9000+
(don’t worry - we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020
It is worth noting that, like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders are reportedly very limited. According to insider Wario64, GameStop has only received a max of 12 pre-orders of the Series X and a max of 4 pre-orders for the Series S, so you'll want to be fast.
Of course, the Xbox shouldn't have the same problems with Sony when it comes to the time that pre-orders will go live, but it'll certainly have the same problem when it comes to supply constraints.
some numbers I heard for GameStop per-store allocations for Xbox Series preorders:
Series X - 6-12 per store
Series S - 2-4 per store
— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 21, 2020
This list isn’t all-encompassing, but centered on the biggest retailers that Microsoft has highlighted. Based on your location, you’ll have to contact your favorite locations to ensure availability and place an order.
As the eventual November 10 release date nears, more information is sure to be revealed about games and more.