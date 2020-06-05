How to preorder Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the final titles of 2020 ahead of the PlayStation 4, so be sure to secure your copy by preordering.

Ghost of Tsushima is headed to PS4 in July, only about a month after the next big blockbuster, The Last of Us Part 2. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, it follows the lone samurai Jin Sakai during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s as learns the unconventional way of the Ghost, a fighting style that eventually helps him fend off the remaining Mongols.

The game employs action and stealth mechanics and is played from a third-person perspective, championing swordplay and exploration by horse across a picturesque world. It heavily resembles a classic samurai film while invoking title like Assassin's Creed in terms of its waypoints and multiple approaches to dispatching enemies.

If you're looking to be a part of the action when the game debuts on July 17, here's how to preorder Ghost of Tsushima in its various editions.

How to preorder Ghost of Tsushima Collector's Edition

The collector's edition of Ghost of Tsushima goes for $169.99 and comes with a variety of physical items: a Sakai mask and stand, cloth map of Tsushima, Sashimono war banner, Furoshiki wrapping cloth, 48-page mini art book, and a steelbook case. Digital items include a samurai PS4 dynamic theme, director's commentary, a Hero of Tsushima skin set, and one additional Technique Point for use in-game.

Currently, most US retailers are actually out of stock of the Collector's Edition and have been for some time. However, this particular edition may end up being restocked before the game drops in July, so it's worth checking additional retailers.

USA

Currently, you're still able to purchase the Collector's Edition at UK Retailer GAME at the moment as well.

UK

How to preorder Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition

The Special Edition comes with several of the same items you get with the Collector's Edition, but it's about half the price at $69.99. It comes with a special SteelBook case as well as digital items including a mini art book, director's commentary, the Hero of Tsushima skin set, 1 Technique Point, and a Charm of Hachiman's Favor.

This version of the game is much more ubiquitous and less difficult to get than the Collector's Edition, so if you're looking to grab a copy for yourself, you should have a relatively easy time doing so. It's mostly focused on digital rewards, however, so keep that in mind if physical items are what you're most interested in.

USA

UK

How to preorder Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition is the same as the physical Special Edition, though you don't get the same SteelBook as you do with that option. However, you do still receive the mini art book, director's commentary, the Hero of Tsushima skin set, 1 Technique Point, and a Charm of Hachiman's Favor, all for the same price of $69.99.

USA

UK

How to preorder Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition

There shouldn't be any issues with preordering the Standard Edition of Ghost of Tsushima, seeing as it doesn't come with any special. It's the most readily available version of the upcoming game and runs for $59.99, so if you want it you can select your favorite retailer and go from there.

To that end, you should be able to snag a copy easily if you head out on launch day as well, since this version will be the one that there's the most of. But don't get caught without a preorder if you want to make completely sure you'll get your own copy.

US

UK

Preorder bonuses available for all versions of Ghost of Tsushima

You'll get goodies with any version of Ghost of Tsushima that you preorder. Those include a digital mini soundtrack, a Jin avatar, and a PS4 dynamic theme including imagery from the game's box art.

These items are automatically unlocked when you install the game, so you don't have to worry about missing out on preorder items because you had to order from a different retailer.