How to play Tony Hawk Pro Skater demo on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Starting on Friday, fans of Tony Hawk Pro Skater will be able to hop into a demo for the upcoming remaster of the first two games. Here's what you need to know about what's included, how to get the demo, and more.

When Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 was announced during the Summer Games Fest in May 2020, many long time fans of the franchise were extremely excited. Players would finally be able to revisit the first two games in the series remastered for modern consoles. Basically, it was a dream come true.

Fans were even more excited when they found out that a demo for the remaster would be coming sometime before the game's full release. Putting the demo out there, no matter how big or small it is, is an easy way to tide fans over until the game's full release.

Now, we know that the demo is releasing on Friday, August 14, 2020, and Activision has revealed a slew of new details about the demo itself.

What's included with the demo?

As expected, the demo is a very limited experience when compared to the full game, as it's comprised of just a two-minute Single Session set in The Warehouse level from the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater.

In addition to the single level, players will also have a sparse soundtrack to listen to while playing, with only four tracks available in total.

How do I take part in the demo?

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes in. Right now, you can't just go onto your platform of choice and download it. Currently, the only foolproof way to guarantee yourself the demo is by pre-ordering the game digitally.

It's also worth pointing out that if you were one of the first 2,000 people to order the Tony Hawk Burrito from Chipotle (yes, you read that right) on Monday, August 10, 2020, you're eligible to receive a code for the demo, regardless of pre-order. Unfortunately, the 2,000 codes are almost certainly sold out at this point, so unless you already bought it, you're out of luck in that regard.

Can I pre-load the demo?

If you pre-ordered the game digitally, the demo is available for pre-download right now. All you have to do is go into your library on PS4 or search for it on the Xbox One store and you should be able to start the download.

Unfortunately, pre-loading doesn't seem to be an option for PC players. You'll, of course, still receive access to the demo when it goes live on August 14, 2020, at 8 am PDT (11 am EDT), but you'll have to wait until then to download it.

If I have the game pre-ordered physically, how can I get access to the demo?

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, if you pre-ordered the game from retail stores like GameStop, Walmart, etc. you won't get access to the Warehouse demo at all.

This is surely disappointing to some people, as many fans still buy games physically, and there's really no clear reason why Activision has this restriction.

Even though the demo is only restricted to digital pre-orders right now, here's hoping that the Warehouse demo will be opened up to all players in the near future.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store on September 4, 2020.