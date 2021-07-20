How to play Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Open Beta: Register for PC, Xbox, PlayStation

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is the latest arena shooter that is vying for FPS players’ attention, so find out how you can access the beta before the game’s official launch.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a new free-to-play FPS game that combines fast-paced arena shooting, with customizable loadouts and specialized factions. Early gameplay suggests that Ubisoft’s latest title will play incredibly similar to the likes of Call of Duty, while also having characters and abilities borrowed from the Tom Clancy universe.

In fact, players can expect plenty of gadgets and futuristic mechanics from both the Rainbow Six and Splinter Cell series. While XDefiant’s official release date has yet to be announced, Ubisoft is giving a number of players the opportunity to play the game early.

Whether you’re an avid FPS aficionado or just curious how XDefiant compares to CoD, then you’ll want to sign up for the beta.

How to sign up for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant beta?

XDefiant’s first closed beta tests begin on August 5th for PC players in the US and Canada. Ubisoft will be rolling out beta tests in other countries at a later date, so make sure you follow the beta sign-up instructions below for a chance to play XDefiant early.

Head over to the official XDefiant website Click ‘Register’ in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Select your preferred platform. Sign in with your Ubisoft account or make a new one. Select the game options from the dropdown menu. Hit ‘Next’.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be signed up to the XDefiant beta program. If you manage to get access, you’ll receive an email notification from Ubisoft inviting you to lay the game. Beta access is done on a first come first serve basis, meaning you’ll want to sign up fast if you wish to get a shot at playing early.

If you wish to switch your preferred platform, then be sure to log back into the beta portal and change the device you wish to play on. Ubisoft will be adding more XDefiant betas in the future, so don’t feel too bad if you miss the first one. We’ll be updating this article as more information is released!